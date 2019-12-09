शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Dino Morea Birthday Special Bold PhotoShoot of Bipasha basu and Dino Which make Controversy

9 साल से गुमनाम था ये एक्टर, बिपाशा के साथ दी सुपरहिट फिल्म, फिर एक बोल्ड फोटोशूट से मचाया हंगामा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 09 Dec 2019 12:23 PM IST
Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu
1 of 5
Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu - फोटो : social media

फिल्म 'राज' से घर-घर में मशहूर हुए डिनो मोरिया तो आपको याद ही होंगे। डिनो अब भले ही सिल्वर स्क्रीन से दूर हो गए हों लेकिन एक समय ऐसा था जब लड़कियां उनकी दीवानी थीं। फिल्म 'राज' की शूटिंग के दौरान ही डिनो की मुलाकात बिपाशा बसु से हुई थी। इसके बाद से दोनों के अफेयर के चर्चे खूब हुए थे। आज डिनो मोरिया का जन्मदिन है। वह 44 साल के हो गए हैं।

 

अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
dino morea dino morea birthday bipasha basu dino morea and bipasha basu raaz dino morea photoshoot
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

फराह नाज
Bollywood

चंकी पांडे की पिटाई कर चर्चा में आई थीं 90s की ये खूबसूरत हीरोइन, लाइमलाइट से दूर अब दिखती हैं ऐसी

9 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्रियां
Bollywood

बिहार से ताल्लुक रखती हैं ये पांच अभिनेत्रियां, एक फिल्में छोड़ पति के साथ संभाल रही करोड़ों का बिजनेस

8 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
bigg boss
Bollywood

Biig Boss ने सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला को किया घर से बाहर, रश्मि ने मौका मिलते ही शहनाज के लिए बोली ये बात

9 दिसंबर 2019

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा
Bollywood

पत्नी से बेवफाई करते दो बार पकड़े गए थे शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा, इस अभिनेत्री संग था एक्ट्रा मेरिटल अफेयर

9 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
यामी, कार्तिक, कृति
Bollywood

स्टार स्क्रीन अवॉर्ड्स 2019: सितारों ने बिखेरा रेड कार्पेट पर जलवा, अलिया- रणवीर बने बेस्ट एक्टर

9 दिसंबर 2019

आयशा टाकिया, तुषार कपूर, किम शर्मा
Bollywood

असफल करियर के बाद भी शाही जिंदगी जी रहे हैं ये सितारे, एक ने किया था अमिताभ- शाहरुख के साथ डेब्यू

9 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

miss universe
Bollywood

रैंप वॉक करते हुए एक के बाद एक गिरती गईं ये सुंदरियां, बिकिनी पहन कर रही थीं रैंप वॉक

9 दिसंबर 2019

dilip kumar and lata mangeshkar
Bollywood

लता मंगेशकर के घर लौटने से खुश हुए दिलीप कुमार, फोटो शेयर कर लिखा-'अब अच्छे से ख्याल रखना'

9 दिसंबर 2019

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
विज्ञापन
अमिताभ बच्चन और अभिषेक बच्चन, अजय देवगन
Bollywood

जब अभिषेक ने पिता अमिताभ बच्चन से छुपकर पी थी शराब, अजय देवगन ने दिया था साथ

9 दिसंबर 2019

Anjana Sukhani
Bollywood

मौसी और दादी की मौत से डिप्रेशन में चली गईं थी ये अभिनेत्री, फैंस को जल्द देने वाली हैं 'गुड न्यूज'

9 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
shatrughan sinha
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस से अफेयर होते हुए भी शत्रुघ्न ने बिना बताए कर ली थी शादी, देखें सालों पुरानी वेडिंग फोटो

9 दिसंबर 2019

Dia Mirza
Bollywood

'मिस एशिया' के खिताब ने बदली दीया मिर्जा की जिंदगी, 16 की उम्र में कंपनी में करती थीं नौकरी

9 दिसंबर 2019

Sahil Sangha and Dia Mirza
Bollywood

पांच साल पहले शादी में इस तरह तैयार हुई थीं दीया मिर्जा, दिल्ली में ही हुआ था जश्न

9 दिसंबर 2019

arhaan khan
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: अरहान ने दबी आवाज में रश्मि की जिंदगी का खोला ऐसा राज, पता चलते ही टूट सकता है रिश्ता

9 दिसंबर 2019

Priya Gill
Bollywood

शाहरुख-सलमान भी नहीं बचा पाए 'सिर्फ तुम' की हीरोइन का करियर, आज हो गईं हैं गुमनाम

9 दिसंबर 2019

Dino Morea
Bollywood

एक हिट फिल्म देकर कभी बॉलीवुड में छा गए थे डिनो मोरिया, जानिए आज किस हालत में हैं?

9 दिसंबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा-दीया मिर्जा का जन्मदिन, दिल्ली अग्निकांड पर सितारों ने जताया दुख, पांच खबरें

9 दिसंबर 2019

Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood

निर्देशक बनने पर बोले शाहरुख खान, अगर ये काम किया तो पड़ जाऊंगा अकेले

9 दिसंबर 2019

Shatrughan Sinha
Bollywood

रीना रॉय के प्यार में दीवाने थे शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा, शादी की बात सुन बच्चों की तरह रोए थे

9 दिसंबर 2019

Delhi Fire
Bollywood

दिल्ली अग्निकांड: रितेश देशमुख ने जताया शोक तो इस अभिनेता ने साधा सरकार पर निशाना

9 दिसंबर 2019

Himanshi Khurana
Television

Bigg Boss 13: बेघर होते ही भड़कीं हिमांशी, इन दो कंटेस्टेंट्स की बताई असलियत

8 दिसंबर 2019

dia mirza ,aishwarya rai bachchan ,priyanka chopra
Bollywood

दीया मिर्जा से लेकर प्रियंका चोपड़ा तक,फिल्मों में आईं ये 10 विश्व सुंदरियां, कोई हिट तो कोई फ्लॉप

8 दिसंबर 2019

Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu
Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu - फोटो : social media
Dino Morea
Dino Morea - फोटो : Social Media
DINO
DINO
DINO, BIPASHA
DINO, BIPASHA
Dino Morea
Dino Morea - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

यूपी में भाजपा नेता सुनील भराला का बयान, कहा, 'हिंदुओं को छोड़नी होगी 'हम दो-हमारे एक' की सोच'

उत्तर प्रदेश श्रम कल्याण परिषद के अध्यक्ष सुनील भराला ने कहा कि हिंदुओं को 'हम दो-हमारे एक' की सोच छोड़कर कर 'हम दो हमारे पांच' की नीति अपनानी होगी। देखिए जनसंख्या नियंत्रण को लेकर अपने बयान पर उन्होंने क्या तर्क दिया।

9 दिसंबर 2019

अमित शाह एनआरसी 1:41

सोमवार को लोकसभा में नागरिकता संशोधन बिल होगा पेश, शिवसेना का समर्थन तो विपक्ष विरोध में

9 दिसंबर 2019

राजेश शुक्ला 1:10

Delhi Fire: फायरमैन राजेश शुक्ला बोले, ‘सही सूचना मिलती तो और भी जानें बच जाती’

8 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 2:39

9 दिसंबर राशिफल : ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि ?

8 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली न्यूज 7:26

Delhi Fire: मौत से पहले की आखिरी कॉल, ऑडियो सुन दहल जाएगा आपका दिल

8 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited