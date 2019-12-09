9 साल से गुमनाम था ये एक्टर, बिपाशा के साथ दी सुपरहिट फिल्म, फिर एक बोल्ड फोटोशूट से मचाया हंगामा

{"_id":"5dede89e8ebc3e1bb6382a9b","slug":"dino-morea-birthday-special-bold-photoshoot-of-bipasha-basu-and-dino-which-make-controversy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"9 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u092e\u0928\u093e\u092e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930, \u092c\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0936\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu
- फोटो : social media
Dino Morea
- फोटो : Social Media
Dino Morea
- फोटो : social media