अलग होने के बाद पहली बार पति के साथ दिखीं ये एक्ट्रेस, हाल ही में खत्म हुआ है 12 साल का रिश्ता

{"_id":"5d6a5c338ebc3e93d33e4d7c","slug":"dia-mirza-and-ex-husband-sahil-sangha-spotted-together-after-separation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0932\u0917 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0939\u0948 12 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Dia Mirza And Ex Husband Sahil Sangha
- फोटो : instagram
दीया और साहिल
- फोटो : Social Media
Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha
- फोटो : file photo
Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha
- फोटो : file photo
Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha
- फोटो : file photo