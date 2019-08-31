शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Dia Mirza And Ex Husband Sahil Sangha Spotted Together after Separation

अलग होने के बाद पहली बार पति के साथ दिखीं ये एक्ट्रेस, हाल ही में खत्म हुआ है 12 साल का रिश्ता

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 31 Aug 2019 05:45 PM IST
Dia Mirza And Ex Husband Sahil Sangha
1 of 5
Dia Mirza And Ex Husband Sahil Sangha - फोटो : instagram
बीते दिनों दीया मिर्जा (Dia Mirza) पति साहिल सांगा (Sahil Sangha) से अलग हो गईं। दीया ने इस बात का खुलासा खुद एक पोस्ट करके किया था। दोनों ने एक दूसरे को लंबे वक्त तक डेट किया जिसके बाद शादी का फैसला लिया था। अब अलग होने के बाद दीया पहली बार अपने पति के साथ नजर आईं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
dia mirza sahil sangha
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

स्वरा भास्कर
Bollywood

भारत की गिरती जीडीपी देख स्वरा भास्कर ने किया इस्तीफे का एलान, कहा- यह रायता मेरे बस का नहीं है

31 अगस्त 2019

saaho
Bollywood

नेगेटिव रिव्यू के बावजूद 'साहो' ने 'एवेंजर्स' सहित तीनों खान को पछाड़ा पर खुद से पिछड़े 'बाहुबली'

31 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
डिजिटल मीडिया दे रहा है रोजगार के नए अवसर, क्या आप हैं तैयार
TAMS

डिजिटल मीडिया दे रहा है रोजगार के नए अवसर, क्या आप हैं तैयार
दीपक कलाल,राखी सावंत
Bollywood

जिसके साथ लाइव सुहागरात मनाने वाली थीं राखी, अब उसे बताया 'भाई', बोलीं- 'उनकी दोनों...'

31 अगस्त 2019

rajesh khattar
Bollywood

कौन हैं राजेश खट्टर, जो 52 की उम्र में फिर बने पिता, शाहिद कपूर से क्या नाता? अनसुने तथ्य

31 अगस्त 2019

इस गणेश चतुर्थी कराएं विघ्नहर्ता स्रोत पूजा और पाएं असफलताओं और बाधाओं पर विजय - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

इस गणेश चतुर्थी कराएं विघ्नहर्ता स्रोत पूजा और पाएं असफलताओं और बाधाओं पर विजय - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Sumona Chakravarti
Television

कपिल की ऑनस्क्रीन गर्लफ्रेंड दुल्हन के लिबास में आईं सामने तो पूछ बैठे यूजर- 'कहां है दूल्हा?'

31 अगस्त 2019

Naira, Amitabh and Kapil
Television

TRP लिस्ट में अमिताभ की नई एंट्री, कपिल शर्मा की जगह बरकरार, देखें टॉप 10 की लिस्ट

31 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

shah rukh khan, gauri khan
Bollywood

शाहरुख को बेड से उठाने के लिए गौरी को करनी पड़ती हैं इतनी मशक्कत, वीडियो में दिखा सबूत

31 अगस्त 2019

tollywood
Bollywood

ये हैं साउथ के सुपरस्टार्स की बीवियां, शादी के इतने साल बाद भी रहती हैं लाइमलाइट से दूर

31 अगस्त 2019

डिजिटल मीडिया दे रहा है रोजगार के नए अवसर, क्या आप हैं तैयार
TAMS

डिजिटल मीडिया दे रहा है रोजगार के नए अवसर, क्या आप हैं तैयार
विज्ञापन
rajesh khattar
Bollywood

52 की उम्र में पिता बना ये अभिनेता, शाहिद कपूर से करीबी रिश्ता, आप कहेंगे 'बधाई हो'

31 अगस्त 2019

बेबी बंप फोटोशूट
Bollywood

किसी ने नाइटी तो किसी ने बिकिनी में दिखाया बेबी बंप, ऐसे बदलता गया फोटोशूट का चलन

31 अगस्त 2019

इस गणेश चतुर्थी कराएं विघ्नहर्ता स्रोत पूजा और पाएं असफलताओं और बाधाओं पर विजय - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

इस गणेश चतुर्थी कराएं विघ्नहर्ता स्रोत पूजा और पाएं असफलताओं और बाधाओं पर विजय - 2 सितम्बर 2019
ऋतिक रोशन
Bollywood

एक्सक्लूसिव: 'सुपर 30' के बाद अब 'WAR में उतरेंगे ऋतिक, खास इंटरव्यू में खोले जिंदगी के कई राज

31 अगस्त 2019

Memes on Saaho
Bollywood

'साहो रिव्यू' के नाम से यूजर्स उड़ा रहे प्रभास की फिल्म का मजाक, मीम्स बनाकर जमकर ले रहे मजे

31 अगस्त 2019

Faisal Khan
Television

सर्जरी कराने के बाद इस अभिनेता ने अस्पताल से शेयर की तस्वीर, बताया कैसे हो गई ये हालत?

31 अगस्त 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap
Bollywood

सुपरहिट फिल्में देने के बाद पत्नी संग विदेश पहुंचे आयुष्मान खुराना, ऑस्ट्रेलिया से शेयर की तस्वीरें

31 अगस्त 2019

Pearl Punjabi
Bollywood

आखिर क्यों आत्महत्या करने को मजबूर हुईं ये अभिनेत्री? तस्वीरों में देखिए कितनी जिंदादिल थीं पर्ल

31 अगस्त 2019

Rajkummar Rao and Sunny Deol
Bollywood

राजकुमार राव का जन्मदिन और सनी देओल का आलोचकों को जवाब सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

31 अगस्त 2019

Rajkummar Rao
Bollywood

20 दिन तक सिर्फ गाजर और कॉफी के सहारे जिंदा रहा ये एक्टर, हो गई थी ऐसी हालत

31 अगस्त 2019

Anas Rashid
Television

14 साल छोटी लड़की से रचाई थी शादी, आज एक्टिंग छोड़ खेती कर रहा है टीवी का ये पॉपुलर एक्टर

31 अगस्त 2019

Rahul Roy
Bollywood

जिस एक्टर पर था करीना कपूर का क्रश, आज वो इस तरह गुमनामी में बिता रहा है जिंदगी

31 अगस्त 2019

ममता बनर्जी और अरविंद केजरीवाल
Bollywood

जब ममता बनर्जी और अरविंद केजरीवाल पर बने रानू मंडल के गाने के मीम्स, देखें वायरल वीडियो

31 अगस्त 2019

sunny deol
Bollywood

सनी देओल ने आलोचकों को दिया करारा जवाब, बोले- मैं अपने काम की डफली नहीं बजाता

31 अगस्त 2019

akshay kumar, ranbir kapoor
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार से पहले इन सितारों के हमशक्ल को देख फैंस खा चुके हैं धोखा, 2 तो हैं पाकिस्तानी

31 अगस्त 2019

Dia Mirza And Ex Husband Sahil Sangha
Dia Mirza And Ex Husband Sahil Sangha - फोटो : instagram
दीया और साहिल
दीया और साहिल - फोटो : Social Media
Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha
Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha - फोटो : file photo
Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha
Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha - फोटो : file photo
Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha
Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha - फोटो : file photo
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

1 सितंबर से होने वाले ये नौ बदलाव बदल देंगे आपकी जिंदगी

1 सितंबर से देश में ऐसे कई बदलाव होने वाले हैं जिसका सीधा असर आम जनता पर पड़ेगा। रेलवे से लेकर, बैंकिंग, ट्रैफिक, टैक्स तक कैसे होगा प्रभावित देखिए।

31 अगस्त 2019

गणेश 3:21

इस मंदिर से शुरू हुआ था यूपी में पहला गणेश महोत्सव, जानिए कानपुर के गणेश मंदिर की खासियत

31 अगस्त 2019

concept pic 2:12

शाहिद कपूर के भाई ईशान खट्टर को मिल रही बच्चे की वजह से बधाई

31 अगस्त 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:01

इस लिस्ट में अमिताभ से आगे निकल गए कपिल शर्मा

31 अगस्त 2019

जीनत अमान 3:11

जीनत अमान ने किया ये खास काम, याद आ गया 70 का दशक

31 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited