दीपिका पादुकोण से शनिवार को होगी पूछताछ और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस की जांच से खुश नहीं परिवार, पांच खबरें

{"_id":"5f6e89308ebc3e9bb9258f9a","slug":"deepika-padukone-to-sushant-singh-rajput-here-top-5-entertainmet-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
दीपिका पादुकोण, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
- फोटो : instagram/deepikapadukone, sushantsinghrajput
{"_id":"5f6e89308ebc3e9bb9258f9a","slug":"deepika-padukone-to-sushant-singh-rajput-here-top-5-entertainmet-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
करण जौहर
- फोटो : instagram/karanjohar
{"_id":"5f6e89308ebc3e9bb9258f9a","slug":"deepika-padukone-to-sushant-singh-rajput-here-top-5-entertainmet-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
- फोटो : facebook/SushantSinghRajput
{"_id":"5f6e89308ebc3e9bb9258f9a","slug":"deepika-padukone-to-sushant-singh-rajput-here-top-5-entertainmet-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अनुष्का शर्मा
- फोटो : instagram/anushkasharma
{"_id":"5f6e89308ebc3e9bb9258f9a","slug":"deepika-padukone-to-sushant-singh-rajput-here-top-5-entertainmet-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम
- फोटो : Twitter: @iamharishkalyan