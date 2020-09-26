शहर चुनें
दीपिका पादुकोण से शनिवार को होगी पूछताछ और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस की जांच से खुश नहीं परिवार, पांच खबरें

एंटरनेटमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 26 Sep 2020 06:01 AM IST
दीपिका पादुकोण, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
1 of 5
दीपिका पादुकोण, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत - फोटो : instagram/deepikapadukone, sushantsinghrajput
दीपिका पादुकोण से होगी पूछताछ
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस में ड्रग कनेक्शन को लेकर नारकोटिक्स नियंत्रण ब्यूरो (एनसीबी) शनिवार को तीन बड़ी अभिनेत्रियों से पूछताछ करेगी। इनमें दीपिका पादुकोण, सारा अली खान और श्रद्धा कपूर शामिल हैं। दीपिका पादुकोण का नाम इस मामले में तब सामने आया जब उनकी मैनेजर करिश्मा प्रकाश की व्हाट्सएप चैट का खुलासा हुआ। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक साल 2017 में दीपिका ने उनसे ड्रग्स के लेन-देन को लेकर बात की थी।

दीपिका पादुकोण सहित इन तीन अभिनेत्रियों से शनिवार को होगी पूछताछ, एनसीबी ने बनाई सवालों की लिस्ट

 
deepika padukone sushant singh rajput sara ali khan
 
