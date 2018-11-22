शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   deepika padukone sister anisha grab lime light in ranveer wedding reception

रिसेप्शन में सारी लाइम लाइट ले गई रणवीर की 'साली', दीपिका पादुकोण से भी ज्यादा खूबसूरत था लुक

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 22 Nov 2018 10:45 AM IST
deepika padukone
1 of 7
रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण ने 14-15 नवंबर को इटली में शादी की । फिर 18 नवंबर को मुंबई वापस लौटे । अब 21 नवंबर को बेंगलुरु में रिसेप्शन पार्टी दी । ये रिसेप्शन दीपिका के मायके की ओर से दिया गया था । रिसेप्शन बेंगलुरु के सबसे बड़े होटल 'द लीला' में था । रिसेप्शन की सारी तैयारियां दीपिका की मां उज्जला पादुकोण ने देखी थीं । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
deepika padukone ranveer singh anisha padukone deepika ranveer bangalore reception दीपवीर दीपिका पादुकोण रणवीर सिंह
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

deepveer
Bollywood

रिसेप्शन में ही पत्नी का पल्लू सही करने लगे रणवीर, यूजर्स बोले- 'माशाल्लाह दीपिका तुम बहुत लकी हो'

22 नवंबर 2018

deepika, ranveer
Bollywood

दीपिका-रणवीर के रिसेप्शन से लेकर तनुश्री दत्ता तक, मनोरंजन जगत की ये हैं बड़ी खबरें

22 नवंबर 2018

deepika and ranveer
Bollywood

VIDEO: ससुराल में भी रणवीर ने की मेहमान नवाजी, दीपिका को KISS करने के बाद कही ये बात

22 नवंबर 2018

deepika ranveer
Bollywood

3 दिन बाद ही दीपिका-रणवीर के लिए आई बुरी खबर, शादी पर उठ गए सवाल

19 नवंबर 2018

2.0
Bollywood

करीब 150 फिल्में करने के बाद अक्षय कुमार का खुलासा, बोले- 'मैं तो केवल पैसों के लिए...'

21 नवंबर 2018

deepika and ranveer
Bollywood

देखिए रणवीर-दीपिका के ग्रैंड रिसेप्शन की एक-एक फोटो-वीडियो,पत्नी का पल्लू संभाल दी 'KISS'

21 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

हिना खान
Bollywood

सीरियल से क्यों गायब हैं कसौटी की 'हिना', नाराज दिखे फैंस तो सामने आ गई सच्चाई

21 नवंबर 2018

deepika ranveer
Bollywood

मेहंदी से लेकर फेरों तक, HD तस्वीरों में देखें दीपिका-रणवीर की शादी का एलबम

20 नवंबर 2018

ranveer deepika
Bollywood

दीपिका-रणवीर ने रिसेप्शन के लिए बुक किया सबसे महंगा होटल, इतने में पड़ेगी खाने की एक प्लेट

20 नवंबर 2018

bollywood
Bollywood

जींस में नहीं देखी होंगी ये 5 बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस, साउथ की ये 2 हीरोइन तो जरूर देखना

21 नवंबर 2018

ranveer singh and deepika
Bollywood

सामने आईं दीपिका-रणवीर के रिसेप्शन की इनसाइड तस्वीरें, काले कपड़े और चूड़े में दिखी पहली झलक

21 नवंबर 2018

celeb house
Bollywood

शादी के बाद 452 करोड़ के विला में रहेंगी ईशा अंबानी, जान लें किस सेलेब्रिटी का बंगला है सबसे महंगा

20 नवंबर 2018

kareena kapoor, sara ali khan
Bollywood

सैफ की पहली पत्नी अमृता के बच्चों से है करीना का ऐसा रिश्ता, बोलीं- 'मैं खुद को उनकी मां नहीं मानती क्योंकि...'

21 नवंबर 2018

रणबीर कपूर और आलिया ने मोहब्बत में छोड़ा ‘ब्रह्मास्त्र’, रात को होटल में दिखे साथ
Bollywood

...इसलिए आलिया के चेहरे पर बजे हैं बारह, रणबीर से शादी को लेकर भी बड़ा खुलासा

20 नवंबर 2018

घुड़सवारी करते दिखे तैमूर, चदं पलों में तस्वीरें वायरल देखिएगा जरूर
Bollywood

तैमूर नाम के खिलौने मार्केट में आए तो सैफ-करीना हुए हैरान, बोले- 'इस खिलौना कंपनी को तो...'

21 नवंबर 2018

zero
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान की 'जीरो' का प्रोमाे रिलीज, 'बऊआ सिंह' के इस डायलॉग ने बयां किया लड़कों के दिल का हाल

21 नवंबर 2018

ajay devgn
Bollywood

पहले घर जाकर खत्म की दुश्मनी, अब करण जौहर ने अजय देवगन को इस बड़ी फिल्म में दिया रोल

21 नवंबर 2018

salman khan
Bollywood

पुलिस पूछताछ में शेरा ने किए कई खुलासे, सलमान खान को दी थी जान से मारने की धमकी

20 नवंबर 2018

Ranbir Kapoor
Bollywood

'ब्रह्मास्त्र' के सेट पर आलिया भट्ट के साथ हुआ बड़ा हादसा, सब कुछ छोड़ रणबीर पहुंचे और...

21 नवंबर 2018

bollywood
Bollywood

शादी से पहले ही दीपिका ने मिटा दीं थीं पुराने प्यार की यादें, खुल गया टैटू का राज

20 नवंबर 2018

deepika padukone ranveer singh
Bollywood

PHOTOS: रणवीर और दीपिका में से कौन है ज्यादा अमीर, रॉयल शादी में खर्च कर डाले इतने करोड़ रुपए

18 नवंबर 2018

prabhas
Bollywood

PHOTOS: क्या से क्या हो गए 'बाहुबली', इतना वजन बढ़ा कि पहचानना भी हुआ मुश्किल

20 नवंबर 2018

deepika padukone
deepika padukone ranveer singh
deepika padukone ranveer singh
deepika padukone ranveer singh
deepika padukone ranveer singh
deepika padukone
deepika padukone ranveer singh
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.