रिसेप्शन में सारी लाइम लाइट ले गई रणवीर की 'साली', दीपिका पादुकोण से भी ज्यादा खूबसूरत था लुक
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 22 Nov 2018 10:45 AM IST
रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण ने 14-15 नवंबर को इटली में शादी की । फिर 18 नवंबर को मुंबई वापस लौटे । अब 21 नवंबर को बेंगलुरु में रिसेप्शन पार्टी दी । ये रिसेप्शन दीपिका के मायके की ओर से दिया गया था । रिसेप्शन बेंगलुरु के सबसे बड़े होटल 'द लीला' में था । रिसेप्शन की सारी तैयारियां दीपिका की मां उज्जला पादुकोण ने देखी थीं ।
