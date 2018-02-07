अपना शहर चुनें

दीपिका ने पिता प्रकाश पादुकोण पर किया बड़ा खुलासा, माधुरी दीक्षित की शादी से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 01:35 PM IST
बॉलीवुड की रानी पद्मावती यानि दीपिका पादुकोण पिछले कुछ समय से चर्चा में हैं। पहले उनकी फिल्म 'पद्मावत' और उसके बाद एक्टर रणवीर सिंह से उनके रिश्ते को लेकर वह सुर्खियों में छाई हुई हैं। हाल ही में दीपिका ने बॉलीवुड की धक धक गर्ल माधुरी दीक्षित को लेकर भी एक खास बात बोली है जिसके बाद इस पर चर्चाएं शुरू हो गई हैं। वैसे तो दीपिका और माधुरी दीक्षित ने एकसाथ अभी तक किसी भी फिल्म में कोई काम नहीं किया है लेकिन हाल ही में इंटरव्यू में दोनों एकसाथ दिखाई दिए। इस इंटरव्यू में दीपिका ने अपने पिता प्रकाश पादुकोणऔर एक्ट्रेस माधुरी दीक्षित को लेकर एक बड़ा खुलासा किया है।
