शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   deepika padukone ranveer singh first wedding anniversary look at the wedding album

दीपिका पादुकोण को इटली से ब्याह कर लाए थे रणवीर सिंह, एक बार फिर देखें पूरा Wedding Album

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 14 Nov 2019 09:46 AM IST
deepveer
1 of 12
deepveer - फोटो : social media
दीपिका पादुकोण और रणवीर सिंह की शादी को आज एक साल हो चुके हैं । आज ही के दिन इटली में दोनों ने सात फेरे लिए थे । दीपिका और रणवीर ने सिंधी और कोंकणी रिवाजों से शादी की थी। इस कपल की शादी की खूब चर्चा हुई । शादी में दीपिका ने दो अलग लुक अपनाए । आज इस सेलेब्रिटी कपल की शादी के एक साल पूरे होने पर हम आपको पूरा एलबम एक बार फिर से दिखाते हैं । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
SSC और गवर्नमेंट जॉब्स की तैयारी अब क्लासरूम में बिल्कुल फ्री | ज्वाइन करें अभी सफलता क्लास का फाउंडेशन कोर्स | आज ही कॉल करें:- 011-40146084.
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
deepika padukone ranveer singh
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

deepak kalal
Bollywood

मेट्रो में दीपक कलाल की हुई थी पिटाई, अब पीएम मोदी का नाम लेकर लड़की को दी धमकी

14 नवंबर 2019

Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra film Marjawaan first Look
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने झीनी टीशर्ट पहन करवाया फोटोशूट, रितेश देशमुख ने खूब उड़ाया मजाक

14 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
aishwarya
Television

'सा रे ग म प' विनर ऐश्वर्य निगम ने टीवी की 'सरस्वती' से की शादी, दूल्हा-दुल्हन की तस्वीरें वायरल

14 नवंबर 2019

Satyakam
Bollywood

रजनीकांत और अमिताभ के बाद अब धर्मेंद्र पर फोकस, IFFI में दिखाई जाएगी सत्यकाम

14 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Sara Ali Khan
Bollywood

सारा और कार्तिक की बढ़ती करीबी से नाखुश हैं अमृता सिंह, मां-बेटी के रिश्ते में आई दरार!

14 नवंबर 2019

deepika ranveer
Bollywood

शादी की पहली एनिवर्सरी पर वेंकटेश्वर मंदिर पहुंचे दीपिका-रणवीर, सबसे पहले यहां देखें तस्वीरें

14 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal
Bollywood

विक्की कौशल और कटरीना कैफ के बीच बढ़ रही हैं करीबियां, LEAKED हुई डिनर डेट की फोटो

14 नवंबर 2019

Goliyo Ki Rasleela Ram Leela
Bollywood

जब डायरेक्टर के कट बोलने के बाद भी KISS करते रहे दीपिका-रणवीर, ऐसे शुरू हुई थी लव स्टोरी

14 नवंबर 2019

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
विज्ञापन
Bollywood
Bollywood

रणवीर-दीपिका की पहली सालगिरह और CBFC पर भड़के फरहान अख्तर सहित, पांच बड़ी खबरें

14 नवंबर 2019

Sidharth Malhotra
Bollywood

मुकद्दर का सिकंदर की रेखा से बना हीरोइन का कनेक्शन, सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ला रहे 70s का एंग्रीयंगमैन

13 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
farhan akhtar
Bollywood

CBFC पर भड़के फरहान अख्तर, कहा- 'भारतीय वयस्क को अपराधी की तरह क्यों समझा जाता है..'

13 नवंबर 2019

लता मंगेशकर, अमिताभ बच्चन, देवोलीना भट्टाचार्जी, सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, सोनाली बेन्द्रे, गोल्डी बहल
Bollywood

अब कैसी है लता मंगेशकर की तबीयत? बिग बी क्यों लेंगे फिल्मों से ब्रेक? ये हैं आज की बड़ी खबरें

13 नवंबर 2019

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
Bollywood

प्रियंका- निक के फैंस के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

13 नवंबर 2019

दीपक कलाल
Bollywood

VIDEO: दिल्ली मेट्रो में लड़की ने जड़ा दीपक कलाल को जोरदार थप्पड़, जानें पूरा मामला

13 नवंबर 2019

रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण
Bollywood

परिवार सहित तिरुपति के लिए रणवीर-दीपिका हुए रवाना, जानें पहली सालगिरह का सेलिब्रेशन प्लान

13 नवंबर 2019

शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

जानें क्यों इस फोटो को लेकर ट्रोल हुए शाहरुख खान, यूजर्स ने किए ऐसे- ऐसे कमेंट

13 नवंबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ को गालियां देकर ट्रोल हुईं देवोलीना, माहिरा-शेफाली की भिड़ंत, पांच खबरें

13 नवंबर 2019

मानवी गगरू
Bollywood

कास्टिंग काउच पर अभिनेत्री का खुलासा, 'रेप सीन का ऑडिशन करना चाहता था निर्देशक'

13 नवंबर 2019

children's day
Bollywood

सोनपरी वाली फ्रूटी-जादुई पेंसिल वाले संजू, अब कैसे दिखते हैं 90 के दशक के ये 5 बाल कलाकार

13 नवंबर 2019

upcoming Movies
Bollywood

2020 में ये पांच फिल्में मचाने वाली हैं धमाल, एक तो 6 ऑस्कर जीत चुकी फिल्म का रीमेक

13 नवंबर 2019

यामी गौतम, अक्षय कुमार
Bollywood

अजय देवगन को लेकर भावुक हुए अक्षय, क्या गंजे व्यक्ति से शादी करेंगी यामी? पांच खबरें

13 नवंबर 2019

Harshaali Malhotra
Bollywood

इन पांच बाल कलाकारों ने दी मुख्य अभिनेताओं को टक्कर, उनके दम पर हिट हो गई फिल्में

13 नवंबर 2019

deepveer
deepveer - फोटो : social media
deepveer
deepveer - फोटो : spotboye
Deepika Ranveer
Deepika Ranveer - फोटो : amar ujala
Deepika Ranveer
Deepika Ranveer - फोटो : amar ujala
Deepika Ranveer
Deepika Ranveer - फोटो : amar ujala
ranveer deepika
ranveer deepika
ranveer deepika
ranveer deepika
deepika, ranveer
deepika, ranveer - फोटो : social media
ranveer deepika
ranveer deepika
deepika and ranveer
deepika and ranveer - फोटो : instagram
deepika, ranveer
deepika, ranveer - फोटो : file photo
deepika, ranveer
deepika, ranveer - फोटो : instagram
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

कोहरे को देखते हुए पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे की 28 एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनें निरस्त, कई ट्रेनों का बदला रूट

कोहरे की संभावना को देखते हुए पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे की 28 एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनें निरस्त कर दी गई हैं। जिनमें गोरखपुर से होकर जाने वाली 10 ट्रेनें शामिल हैं। पूरी खबर जानिए इस रिपोर्ट में।

14 नवंबर 2019

आरटीआई 5:49

सुप्रीम कोर्ट की संविधान पीठ का बड़ा फैसला, 'CJI दफ्तर भी आरटीआई के दायरे में'

13 नवंबर 2019

अमित शाह 5:51

महाराष्ट्र संग्राम पर पहली बार बोले अमित शाह- 'हम शिवसेना की मौजूदा शर्त नहीं मानेंगे'

13 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:17

एक गड्ढा जिसने रूस को दिए भर-भर कर हीरे !

13 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:12

स्कूल को लेकर छलका बच्ची का दर्द और महिला ने वापस नहीं जाने के लिए की नौटंकी

13 नवंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited