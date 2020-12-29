शहर चुनें
'ओम शांति ओम' के दौरान लोग उड़ाते थे दीपिका पादुकोण का मजाक, बोलीं- 'इससे बहुत तकलीफ होती है'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 29 Dec 2020 03:27 PM IST
बॉलीवुड की लीडिंग लेडी की लिस्ट में शुमार अभिनेत्री दीपिका पादुकोण ने मॉडलिंगसे अपने करियर की शुरुआत की थी। आज दीपिका की गिनती बॉलीवुड की टॉप अभिनेत्रियों में होती है। दीपिका आज हर किसी की पसंदीदा अभिनेत्री हैं। लेकिन ये मुकाम हासिल करने के लिए दीपिका को भी कड़ा संघर्ष करना पड़ा है। हाल ही में उन्होंने अपने उस संघर्ष को लेकर बातचीत की है।
