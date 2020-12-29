'ओम शांति ओम' के दौरान लोग उड़ाते थे दीपिका पादुकोण का मजाक, बोलीं- 'इससे बहुत तकलीफ होती है'

{"_id":"5feafca88ebc3e3bb529413e","slug":"deepika-padukone-open-up-on-being-trolled-over-her-accent-by-people-after-her-first-film-om-shanti-om","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0913\u092e \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f \u0913\u092e' \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u091c\u093e\u0915, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- '\u0907\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0924\u0915\u0932\u0940\u092b \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
दीपिका पादुकोण
- फोटो : ओम शांति ओम
{"_id":"5feafca88ebc3e3bb529413e","slug":"deepika-padukone-open-up-on-being-trolled-over-her-accent-by-people-after-her-first-film-om-shanti-om","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0913\u092e \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f \u0913\u092e' \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u091c\u093e\u0915, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- '\u0907\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0924\u0915\u0932\u0940\u092b \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
दीपिका पादुकोण
- फोटो : गोलियों की रासलीला: रामलीला
{"_id":"5feafca88ebc3e3bb529413e","slug":"deepika-padukone-open-up-on-being-trolled-over-her-accent-by-people-after-her-first-film-om-shanti-om","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0913\u092e \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f \u0913\u092e' \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u091c\u093e\u0915, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- '\u0907\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0924\u0915\u0932\u0940\u092b \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
दीपिका पादुकोण
- फोटो : पीटीआई
{"_id":"5feafca88ebc3e3bb529413e","slug":"deepika-padukone-open-up-on-being-trolled-over-her-accent-by-people-after-her-first-film-om-shanti-om","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0913\u092e \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f \u0913\u092e' \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u091c\u093e\u0915, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- '\u0907\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0924\u0915\u0932\u0940\u092b \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
दीपिका पादुकोण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
{"_id":"5feafca88ebc3e3bb529413e","slug":"deepika-padukone-open-up-on-being-trolled-over-her-accent-by-people-after-her-first-film-om-shanti-om","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0913\u092e \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f \u0913\u092e' \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u091c\u093e\u0915, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- '\u0907\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0924\u0915\u0932\u0940\u092b \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
दीपिका पादुकोण
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई