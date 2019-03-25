शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Deepika Padukone next Chhapaak First look here are user reaction

छपाक में दीपिका पादुकोण लुक देख हैरान हुए यूजर्स बोले- 'बहुत दर्दभरा है लेकिन खूबसूरत है'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 25 Mar 2019 12:40 PM IST
छपाक
1 of 6
छपाक
मेघना गुलजार के निर्देशन और दीपिका पादुकोण स्टारर फिल्म 'छपाक' का पहला लुक पोस्टर रिलीज हो गया है। पोस्टर में दीपिका एसिड पीड़िता लक्ष्मी अग्रवाल के किरदार में दिख रही हैं। फिल्म में उनका नाम मालती होगा। अपने इस लुक को शेयर करते हुए दीपिका ने लिखा, 'ऐसा कैरेक्टर जो हमेशा मेरे साथ रहेगा... मालती।' 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
chhapaak deepika padukone chhapaak first look
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

chhapaak
Bollywood

आखिर कौन है लक्ष्मी अग्रवाल, जिस पर मनचले ने फेंक दिया था तेजाब अब दीपिका परदे पर दिखाएंगी उसकी सच्चाई

25 मार्च 2019

Kesari
Bollywood

4 दिन में ही बजट के करीब पहुंची अक्षय कुमार की 'केसरी', पहले वीकेंड में कलेक्शन दमदार

25 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Aishwarya,Vivek
Bollywood

होटल के कमरे में विवेक ओबेरॉय ने की थी ऐसी गलती, हमेशा के लिए दूर हो गईं ऐश्वर्या

25 मार्च 2019

deepika padukone
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण का एसिड अटैक सर्वाइवर लुक देख हैरान हुए बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स, जमकर कर रहे तारीफ

25 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
deepika padukone
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण का ये रूप देख पहचानना हुआ मुश्किल, फिल्म 'छपाक' से पहला लुक आया सामने

25 मार्च 2019

shahrukh khan
Bollywood

कोलकाता की जीत पर कुछ इस अंदाज में दिखे शाहरुख खान और जूही चावला, देखें तस्वीरें

25 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

Nanda, Shabana Azmi
Bollywood

नंदा की पुण्यतिथि और 'पीएम मोदी' की बायोपिक पर भड़कीं शबाना आजमी सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

25 मार्च 2019

Mona Shourie Kapoor death anniversary some lesser known facts about boney kapoor wife
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी और बोनी कपूर की शादी से बुरी तरह टूट गई थीं मोना कपूर, इंटरव्यू में किए थे चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

25 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
sonam kapoor
Bollywood

VIDEO: सिंदूर लगाकर रैंप वॉक करने उतरीं सोनम कपूर, 'कलंक' के गाने पर करने लगीं डांस

25 मार्च 2019

modi biopic
Bollywood

क्यों हो रहा है PM मोदी की बायोपिक पर विवाद, प्रोडक्शन हाउस और म्यूजिक कंपनी को मिला नोटिस

25 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
shahid kapoor
Bollywood

मीरा राजपूत ने शेयर की दोनों बच्चों की क्यूट फोटो, डेढ़ लाख लोगों ने किया पसंद

25 मार्च 2019

Pm Narendra Modi Gets Bollywood Celebrities Support In His Vote Kar Campaign
Bollywood

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के #VoteKar कैंपेन को मिला बॉलीवुड का पूरा साथ, सेलेब्स ने की वोट करने की अपील

25 मार्च 2019

डॉली जैन
Bollywood

नीता अंबानी जैसी शख्सियत को साड़ी पहनाती है ये महिला, लाखों में कमाई और दर्ज है ये रिकॉर्ड

24 मार्च 2019

कल्कि
Bollywood

आग उगलते बयानों से कल्कि खोल चुकी हैं बॉलीवुड की पोल, मी टू मूवमेंट पर रखती हैं ये राय

25 मार्च 2019

Super Dancer Chapter 3
Bollywood

शिल्पा शेट्टी को छिप-छिप कर देखा करते थे शक्ति कपूर, डांस शो में किया खुलासा

25 मार्च 2019

kamal sdanah
Bollywood

इस हीरो की दास्तां है दर्द भरी, पिता ने पत्नी और बेटी की कर दी थी हत्या फिर खुद को भी मारी गोली

25 मार्च 2019

Priyanka Gandhi, Sapna Choudhary
Bollywood

कांग्रेस ज्वाइन करते ही सपना चौधरी के फैंस के लिए आई बुरी खबर, सुनकर लग सकता है झटका

24 मार्च 2019

Ranbir, Alia
Bollywood

Filmfare Awards 2019: रेड कारपेट पर बॉलीवुड स्टार्स का दिखा गजब का अंदाज, देखें कौन पहुंचा कैसे

24 मार्च 2019

sapna choudhary, hema malini
Bollywood

कांग्रेस ने इतिहास दोहराया तो मथुरा में ही हेमा मालिनी को टक्कर दे सकती हैं सपना चौधरी

24 मार्च 2019

Bhumi Pednekar
Bollywood

गुरुग्राम की घटना पर बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस का झलका दर्द, खूनी संघर्ष देख बोली ये बात

24 मार्च 2019

Filmfare Awards 2019
Bollywood

Filmfare Awards 2019: आलिया और रणबीर बने बेस्ट एक्टर, देखें विनर्स की पूरी लिस्ट

24 मार्च 2019

Ranbir Alia Neetu
Bollywood

नीतू कपूर ने बेटे रणबीर और आलिया की अवार्ड के साथ शेयर की तस्वीर, लिखा प्यारा सा कैप्शन

24 मार्च 2019

छपाक
छपाक
छपाक
छपाक
deepika padukone
deepika padukone
deepika
deepika
deepika padukone
deepika padukone - फोटो : file photo
deepika padukone
deepika padukone
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.