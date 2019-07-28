शहर चुनें

फैन ने कहा- 'रणवीर, दीपिका की मांग में चटनी भरेगा', एक्ट्रेस ने दिया जबरदस्त जवाब

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 28 Jul 2019 10:05 AM IST
रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण ने पिछले साल 14 नंवबर को शादी की थी । अपनी शादी-शुदा जिंदगी एंज्वॉय करने के साथ ये कपल काम पर भी फोकस कर रहा है । रणवीर और दीपिका की शादी की तस्वीरें करीब एक महीने तक सोशल मीडिया पर छाई रही थीं । हाल ही में दीपिका ने अपनी शादी की फोटो को लेकर किए गए कमेंट पर जबरदस्त जवाब दिया है ।
ranveer singh deepika padukone रणवीर सिंह दीपिका पादुकोण 83 ranveer singh wedding
