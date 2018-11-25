शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   deepika padukone and ranveer singh romantic dance video at wedding party

शादी के बाद पहली बार दीप-वीर ने किया रोमांटिक डांस, ससुरालवालों के सामने पति की बात पर शरमाई नई बहू

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 25 Nov 2018 01:57 PM IST
ranveer deepika
1 of 6
इटली में शादी और फिर बेंगलुरु में रिसेप्शन के बाद अब रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण की बहन रितिका ने अपने भाई-भाभी के लिए डीजे पार्टी रखी । ये पार्टी 24 नवंबर को मुंबई के 5 स्टार होटल ग्रांड हयात में हुई। बात डीजे की हो तो दीपिका और रणवीर को डांस करने से कोई नहीं रोक सकता । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
deepika padukone ranveer singh deepveer ritika bhavnani deepveer wedding deepika ranveer wedding दीपवीर रिसेप्शन deepika padukone dance दीपवीर दीपिका रणवीर शादी दीपिका पादुकोण रणवीर सिंह
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

ranveer deepika
Bollywood

VIDEO: ससुराल की पार्टी में सिर पर पल्लू डाल जमकर नाचीं दीपिका, रणवीर ने पत्नी का ऐसे दिया साथ

25 नवंबर 2018

ranveer deepika
Bollywood

VIDEO: दीपिका पादुकोण की ननद ने डांस में अपनी भाभी को भी पछाड़ा, खूबसूरती में भी हीरोइन से कम नहीं

25 नवंबर 2018

zero
Bollywood

एक साल में 5 हिट फिल्में देकर इस डायरेक्टर ने कमाए करोड़ों, अब शाहरुख संग कर रहे अगली फिल्म

25 नवंबर 2018

Preity Zinta
Bollywood

इस हादसे के बाद सदमे में जी रही हैं प्रीति जिंटा, 5 साल बाद कमबैक करने की भी नहीं है खुशी

25 नवंबर 2018

2.0
Bollywood

600 करोड़ में बनी ये है सबसे महंगी फिल्म, रिलीज से पहले कमा लिया इतना नहीं होगा नुकसान

25 नवंबर 2018

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora
Bollywood

शादी की खबरों के बीच मलाइका-अर्जुन ने खरीदा नया घर, इस जगह पर है आशियाना!

25 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

rahul mahajan
Bollywood

18 साल छोटी नताल्या से शादी करने के बाद बोले राहुल महाजन, पहली दो शादियां तो...

25 नवंबर 2018

nick jonas and priyanka
Bollywood

शादी से पहले ही प्रियंका-निक ने की जोरदार पार्टी, केक पर लिखा था ये खास मैसेज, देंखे तस्वीरें

25 नवंबर 2018

Dimpy Ganguly and Rahul
Bollywood

18 साल छोटी नताल्या से राहुल महाजन ने की तीसरी शादी, एक्स वाइफ डिंपी बोलीं - 'वो सब न सहना पड़े...'

24 नवंबर 2018

राखी सावंत
Bollywood

प्रोड्यूसर्स के ठुकराने पर राखी को करवानी पड़ी थी सर्जरी, पैसों के लिए डांस बार में भी काम करने को हो गई थीं तैयार

25 नवंबर 2018

sara khan
Bollywood

नए म्यूजिक वीडियो में सारा खान ने की सारी हदें पार, यूजर्स बोले- 'तुमसे तो राखी सावंत ही अच्छी है कम से कम वो...'

24 नवंबर 2018

shahrukh khan
Bollywood

धमकी के बाद शाहरुख खान की पुलिस ने बढ़ाई सुरक्षा, 17 साल पहले हुई थी ये गलती

25 नवंबर 2018

deepika padukone
Bollywood

रिसेप्शन में सारी लाइम लाइट ले गई रणवीर की 'साली', दीपिका पादुकोण से भी ज्यादा खूबसूरत था लुक

22 नवंबर 2018

shekhar suman
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में मिलने वाले अवॉर्ड्स को लेकर शेखर सुमन का बड़ा खुलासा, बोले- 'यहां तो बस 2-3 लाख में ही...'

25 नवंबर 2018

thugs of hindostan
Bollywood

हर दिन गिरती जा रही 'ठग्स ऑफ हिंदोस्तान' की कमाई, चौथे हफ्ते तक पहुंचना भी मुश्किल

25 नवंबर 2018

salim khan
Bollywood

सलमान के पिता ने की थी 43 की हेलन से दूसरी शादी, ससुर के नाम पर रखा था इस फेमस किरदार का नाम

24 नवंबर 2018

shah rukh khan
Bollywood

शाहरुख को धमकी से लेकर विशाल भारद्वाज तक, मनोरंजन जगत की ये हैं बड़ी खबरें

25 नवंबर 2018

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora
Bollywood

देर रात एक साथ डिनर डेट पर गए मलाइका-अर्जुन, कैमरा देखते ही छिपाया चेहरा

24 नवंबर 2018

deepika ranveer
Bollywood

3 दिन बाद ही दीपिका-रणवीर के लिए आई बुरी खबर, शादी पर उठ गए सवाल

19 नवंबर 2018

2.0
Bollywood

रिलीज से पहले फिल्म 2.0 ने की 370 करोड़ रुपए की कमाई

24 नवंबर 2018

rahul mahajan
Bollywood

PHOTOS: 3 महीने में ही विदेशी दुल्हन को घर ले आए राहुल महाजन, 18 साल छोटी पत्नी है बला की खूबसूरत

23 नवंबर 2018

Aamir Khan
Bollywood

30 साल के करियर में आमिर ने दिया फ्लॉप फिल्मों का ढेर, 'ठग्स' के बाद इस कदर डरे उठाया बड़ा कदम

23 नवंबर 2018

ranveer deepika
ranveer deepika
ranveer deepika
ranveer deepika
ranveer deepika
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.