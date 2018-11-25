बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5bfa5c5ebdec22413d18ef81","slug":"deepika-padukone-and-ranveer-singh-romantic-dance-video-at-wedding-party","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0940\u092a-\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938, \u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u092c\u0939\u0942","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शादी के बाद पहली बार दीप-वीर ने किया रोमांटिक डांस, ससुरालवालों के सामने पति की बात पर शरमाई नई बहू
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 25 Nov 2018 01:57 PM IST
इटली में शादी और फिर बेंगलुरु में रिसेप्शन के बाद अब रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण की बहन रितिका ने अपने भाई-भाभी के लिए डीजे पार्टी रखी । ये पार्टी 24 नवंबर को मुंबई के 5 स्टार होटल ग्रांड हयात में हुई। बात डीजे की हो तो दीपिका और रणवीर को डांस करने से कोई नहीं रोक सकता ।
