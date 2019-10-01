शहर चुनें

बिग बॉस 13 में बबाल और कास्टिंग काउच पर एली अबराम के खुलासे सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 01 Oct 2019 06:50 AM IST
Bollywood
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
बिग बॉस 13 की धमाकेदार शुरुआत हो चुकी है। घर में घुसने से पहले सलमान के सामने ही भिड़ने वाले दो कंटेंस्टेंट अंदर जाते ही जम्मू कश्मीर राज्य को लेकर भिड़ गए। इसे लेकर बिग बॉस के आफिशियल ट्वीटर पेज पर प्रोमो जारी हुआ है। प्रोमो वीडियो में पारस छाबड़ा और असीम रियाज लड़ते नजर आ रहे हैं। वहीं, एक अन्य प्रोमो में घर की मालकिन अमीषा पटेल घर के अंदर सभी कंटेस्टेंट से कह रही हैं कि अगर राशन चाहिए तो काम तो करना पड़ेगा।

BIGG BOSS 13: जम्मू कश्मीर पर दो कंटेंस्टेंट्स में जंग, अमीषा बोलीं-राशन चाहिए तो काम करो
पटना में आई बाढ़ में फोटोशूट से मचा सोशल मीडिया पर हंगामा, फोटोशूट कराती अदिति सिंह निफ्ट की छात्रा

बिहार की राजधानी पटना में आई भयंकर बाढ़ के बीच लड़की अदिति सिंह ने मुस्कुराते हुए फोटोशूट कराया है। जो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब सुर्खियां बटोर रहा है। जानिए इस फोटोशूट की हकीकत और क्यों इस फोटोशूट को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर हंगामा मचा हुआ है।

30 सितंबर 2019

महात्मा गांधी 3:44

गांधी @ 150 : दक्षिण अफ्रीका में मॉब लिंचिंग से बचे थे महात्मा गांधी, जानिए कैसे बची थी जान

30 सितंबर 2019

एसबीआई 3:28

1 अक्तूबर से बदल जाएंगे एसबीआई के कई नियम, एटीएम से लेकर मिनिमम बैंलेंस चार्ज पर भी पड़ेगा असर

30 सितंबर 2019

सुशील मोदी 1:22

पटना: उपमुख्यमंत्री सुशील मोदी को एनडीआरएफ ने बचाया, बाढ़ के कारण तीन दिन से घर में फंसे थे

30 सितंबर 2019

नवरात्र 3:18

नवरात्रि 2019: इन 8 टिप्स से बनाए व्रत का हेल्दी डाइट प्लान, कंट्रोल में रहेगा आपका वजन

30 सितंबर 2019

