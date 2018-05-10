बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5af40c0a4f1c1b340a8b8f82","slug":"chandigarh-born-actor-angad-bedi-gets-married-to-neha-dhupia-bishan-singh-bedi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u0947\u0939\u093e \u0927\u0942\u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0926 \u092c\u0947\u0926\u0940...10 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सोनम कपूर के बाद नेहा धूपिया बनी दुल्हन, जानिए कौन हैं पति अंगद बेदी...10 अनकहीं बातें
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 10 May 2018 04:12 PM IST
सोनम कपूर के बाद एक्ट्रेस नेहा धूपिया भी दुल्हन बन गईं। नेहा ने अंगद बेदी के साथ 7 फेरे लिए, जानिए कौन हैं...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5af40c0a4f1c1b340a8b8f82","slug":"chandigarh-born-actor-angad-bedi-gets-married-to-neha-dhupia-bishan-singh-bedi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u0947\u0939\u093e \u0927\u0942\u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0926 \u092c\u0947\u0926\u0940...10 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af40c0a4f1c1b340a8b8f82","slug":"chandigarh-born-actor-angad-bedi-gets-married-to-neha-dhupia-bishan-singh-bedi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u0947\u0939\u093e \u0927\u0942\u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0926 \u092c\u0947\u0926\u0940...10 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af40c0a4f1c1b340a8b8f82","slug":"chandigarh-born-actor-angad-bedi-gets-married-to-neha-dhupia-bishan-singh-bedi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u0947\u0939\u093e \u0927\u0942\u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0926 \u092c\u0947\u0926\u0940...10 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af40c0a4f1c1b340a8b8f82","slug":"chandigarh-born-actor-angad-bedi-gets-married-to-neha-dhupia-bishan-singh-bedi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u0947\u0939\u093e \u0927\u0942\u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0926 \u092c\u0947\u0926\u0940...10 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af40c0a4f1c1b340a8b8f82","slug":"chandigarh-born-actor-angad-bedi-gets-married-to-neha-dhupia-bishan-singh-bedi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u0947\u0939\u093e \u0927\u0942\u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0926 \u092c\u0947\u0926\u0940...10 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af40c0a4f1c1b340a8b8f82","slug":"chandigarh-born-actor-angad-bedi-gets-married-to-neha-dhupia-bishan-singh-bedi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u0947\u0939\u093e \u0927\u0942\u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0926 \u092c\u0947\u0926\u0940...10 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af40c0a4f1c1b340a8b8f82","slug":"chandigarh-born-actor-angad-bedi-gets-married-to-neha-dhupia-bishan-singh-bedi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u0947\u0939\u093e \u0927\u0942\u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0926 \u092c\u0947\u0926\u0940...10 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af40c0a4f1c1b340a8b8f82","slug":"chandigarh-born-actor-angad-bedi-gets-married-to-neha-dhupia-bishan-singh-bedi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u0947\u0939\u093e \u0927\u0942\u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0926 \u092c\u0947\u0926\u0940...10 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af40c0a4f1c1b340a8b8f82","slug":"chandigarh-born-actor-angad-bedi-gets-married-to-neha-dhupia-bishan-singh-bedi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u0947\u0939\u093e \u0927\u0942\u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0926 \u092c\u0947\u0926\u0940...10 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af40c0a4f1c1b340a8b8f82","slug":"chandigarh-born-actor-angad-bedi-gets-married-to-neha-dhupia-bishan-singh-bedi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u0947\u0939\u093e \u0927\u0942\u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0926 \u092c\u0947\u0926\u0940...10 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.