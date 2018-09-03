शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Chandigarh, Bollywood Actor Big B Amitabh Bachchan Interview, Kaun Banega Crorepati

'बिग बी' अमिताभ बच्चन ने खोले निजी जिंदगी और 'केबीसी' के कई राज, 12 दिलचस्प जवाब

जगदीश जोशी, मुंबई, Updated Mon, 03 Sep 2018 11:16 AM IST
amitabh bachchan
1 of 14
बॉलीवुड के लेजेंड अमिताभ बच्चन ने बेबाकी से बोलते हुए अपनी निजी जिंदगी और ‘कौन बनेगा करोड़पति’ के कई राज खोले। पढ़ें, उनसे पूछे गए 12 सवाल और उनके दिलचस्प जवाब।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
bollywood big b amitabh bachchan kaun banega crorepati amitabh bachchan interview bollywood actor

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

एशियन गेम्स 2018
Chandigarh

पंजाब-हरियाणा के 15 खिलाड़ी, जिन्होंने एशियन गेम्स 2018 में देश को मेडल दिलाकर रचा इतिहास

3 सितंबर 2018

India Post Payment Bank
Chandigarh

अब पोस्ट ऑफिस में मिलेंगी 7 शानदार स्कीमें, थोड़ी सी इन्वेस्टमेंट और मोटा मुनाफा...तो खुलवाएं खाता

3 सितंबर 2018

अनोखे रहस्यमयी ताले
Weird Stories

देखिए रहस्यमयी तालों की एक ऐसी दुनिया, जिन्हें खोलना ही एक चैलेंज था...5 तरीकों से खुलते थे

1 सितंबर 2018

आई म्यूजियम मुंबई
Weird Stories

'मां' को समर्पित एक अनोखा म्यूजियम, जिसमें ऐसी-ऐसी 35000 चीजें...आज तक देखी नहीं होंगी कहीं

1 सितंबर 2018

सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी के 3 नए गानों के वीडियो यूट्यूब पर वायरल, जमकर लगाए ठुमके...देखकर हार जाएंगे दिल

3 सितंबर 2018

shraddha kapoor
Bollywood

राजकुमार की 'स्त्री' के सामने नहीं टिक पाई धर्मेंद्र की 'YMPDS', तीसरे दिन के कलेक्शन में खुल गई पोल

3 सितंबर 2018

More in Bollywood

priyanka
Bollywood

निक के लिए फोटोग्राफर बन गई हैं प्रियंका, इस तस्वीर को देखकर देसी गर्ल के टैलेंट की करेंगे तारीफ

3 सितंबर 2018

after Yamla Pagla Deewana phir se floop, Sunny Deol Coming soon with an action film
Bollywood

'यमला पगला दीवाना फिर से' के फ्लॉप हो जाने के बाद सनी देओल ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, फिर से करेंगे ये काम

3 सितंबर 2018

rishi kapoor birthday special neetu kapoor love story
Bollywood

नीतू से पहले डिंपल पर आया था ऋषि कपूर का दिल, इस डर की वजह से नहीं कर पाए थे प्रपोज

3 सितंबर 2018

Apurva Asrani
Bollywood

अब कंगना रनौत पर भड़के अपूर्व असरानी, बोले- उनकी आदतें, हरकतें आत्महत्या करने जैसी

3 सितंबर 2018

stree
Bollywood

'स्त्री' के सीक्वल से लेकर विवेक ओबेरॉय तक, मनोरंजन जगत की इन बड़ी खबरों पर रहेगी नजर

3 सितंबर 2018

After getting good response of Rajkumar Rao stree makers will come with Stree sequel
Bollywood

रिलीज के पहले हफ्ते ही 'स्त्री' को मिला ऐसा रिस्पॉन्स, फिल्म मेकर्स ने ले लिया बड़ा फैसला

3 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

घर पहुंचने से पहले ही बोतल चढ़ा लेते थे शक्ति कपूर, नहीं जानते होंगे उनके ये 20 बड़े राज

3 सितंबर 2018

शक्ति कपूर
Bollywood

सबसे ज्यादा रेप सीन कर शक्ति कपूर बने थे विलेन, इस एक फिल्म को देखकर सेंसर बोर्ड भी रह गया था हैरान

3 सितंबर 2018

Shakti Kapoor
Bollywood

रेप सीन पर भड़क उठी थीं शक्ति कपूर की मां, थिएटर छोड़कर आई थीं बाहर, पिता ने लगाई थी खूब डांट

3 सितंबर 2018

Rahul Roy
Bollywood

एक हिट फिल्म देकर गायब हो गए ये 5 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, आज लोगों को इनकी शक्ल भी याद नहीं

3 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

ये हैं साउथ की टॉप 10 पढ़ी-लिखीं एक्ट्रेस, सभी है एक से बढ़कर एक खूबसूरत

3 सितंबर 2018

विवेक ओबेरॉय
Bollywood

फिल्में नहीं होने के बाद भी अरबपति जैसा है इस एक्टर का रुतबा, हर साल दान में देते हैं करोड़ों

3 सितंबर 2018

शक्ति कपूर
Bollywood

फिल्मों में काम के बदले शक्ति कपूर लड़कियों से करते थे ऐसी डिमांड, एक स्टिंग से हिल गया था बॉलीवुड

3 सितंबर 2018

vidya balan
Bollywood

2019 की सबसे विवादित फिल्म की शूटिंग शुरू, विद्या बालन पहली बार करेंगी यह काम

3 सितंबर 2018

टॉम ऑल्टर
Bollywood

भारत में ही पैदा हुए हैं ये अंग्रेज लुक एक्टर्स, इन 2 की हो चुकी है मौत

3 सितंबर 2018

कंगना रनौत
Bollywood

हो गया साफ, ऋतिक की वजह से कंगना ने खुलेआम बोले थे सोनू पर हमले

2 सितंबर 2018

amitabh bachchan
amitabh bachchan
amitabh bachchan
Amitabh bachchan
अमिताभ बच्चन
अमिताभ बच्चन
Amitabh Bachchan
amitabh bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
AMITABH BACHCHAN
Amitabh Bachchan
amitabh bachchan
amitabh bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.