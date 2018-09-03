बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b8cc65f42c79246633fecf4","slug":"chandigarh-bollywood-actor-big-b-amitabh-bachchan-interview-kaun-banega-crorepati","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0940' \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0914\u0930 '\u0915\u0947\u092c\u0940\u0938\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u091c, 12 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u091a\u0938\u094d\u092a \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
'बिग बी' अमिताभ बच्चन ने खोले निजी जिंदगी और 'केबीसी' के कई राज, 12 दिलचस्प जवाब
जगदीश जोशी, मुंबई, Updated Mon, 03 Sep 2018 11:16 AM IST
बॉलीवुड के लेजेंड अमिताभ बच्चन ने बेबाकी से बोलते हुए अपनी निजी जिंदगी और ‘कौन बनेगा करोड़पति’ के कई राज खोले। पढ़ें, उनसे पूछे गए 12 सवाल और उनके दिलचस्प जवाब।
