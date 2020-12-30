शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   CBI Breaks Silence on Sushant Case and Ranbir Kapoor New Film entertainment news

सुशांत केस पर सीबीआई का जवाब और रणबीर कपूर का नया सरप्राइज, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 30 Dec 2020 11:50 PM IST
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रणबीर कपूर
1 of 5
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रणबीर कपूर - फोटो : फाइल
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन को छह महीने से ज्यादा का वक्त बीत चुका है। 14 जून को सुशांत का शव उनके बांद्रा स्थित फ्लैट पर मिला था। इस मामले की जांच पिछले 145 दिनों से सीबीआई के पास है। लेकिन अब तक जांच एजेंसी किसी नतीजे पर नहीं पहुंच पाई है। वहीं सीबीआई से कई लोग अब जांच को लेकर सवाल भी पूछ रहे हैं। भाजपा सांसद सुब्रह्मण्यम स्वामी ने बताया कि इस मामले पर अब सीबीआई ने अपना जवाब दे दिया है। और साथ ही ये भी खुलासा किया है कि इस मामले की जांच कैसे हो रही है।

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस पर CBI ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, जांच पर सवाल उठाने वालों को दिया जवाब

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
entertainment bollywood national sushant singh rajput ranbir kapoor alia bhatt anil kapoor anurag kashyap
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

खलीलाबाद तहसील की पुरानी बिल्डिंग, इनसेट में अभिनेता पंकज त्रिपाठी। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

'कागज' फिल्म में चमकेगी खलीलाबाद तहसील, पंकज त्रिपाठी निभा रहे इसका मुख्य किरदार, तस्वीरें

31 दिसंबर 2020

ranbir kapoor
Bollywood

Welcome 2021: रणबीर कपूर की नई फिल्म का बड़ा धमाका, रात 12 बजकर एक मिनट पर जारी होगा ये खास वीडियो

30 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
युवाओं के दिलों पर राज कर रही है Kia Sonet कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी, पांच वजहों से हो रहे हैं फिदा
KIA SONET

युवाओं के दिलों पर राज कर रही है Kia Sonet कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी, पांच वजहों से हो रहे हैं फिदा
अनुष्का शर्मा
Bollywood

अनुष्का शर्मा ने प्रेग्नेंसी फोटोशूट में फ्लॉन्ट किया बेबी बंप, विराट कोहली ने की तारीफ

30 दिसंबर 2020

डैनी बॉयल, अनिल कपूर, अनुराग कश्यप और विक्रमादित्य मोटवानी
Bollywood

हॉलीवुड तक फिर बजा अनिल कपूर की अदाकारी का डंका, ऑस्कर विजेता निर्देशक ने की तारीफ में कही ये बात

30 दिसंबर 2020

श्री गणेश नववर्ष में करेंगे आपके समस्त दुःख दूर, आज ही बुक करें मुंबई के सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर में पूजन !
Astrology

श्री गणेश नववर्ष में करेंगे आपके समस्त दुःख दूर, आज ही बुक करें मुंबई के सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर में पूजन !
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस पर CBI ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, जांच पर सवाल उठाने वालों को दिया जवाब

30 दिसंबर 2020

मैंने प्यार किया
Bollywood

'मैंने प्यार किया' के सेट पर इसलिए 30 रोटियां खाते थे सलमान खान, 31 साल पहले कितनी मिली थी फीस?

30 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रणबीर कपूर
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रणबीर कपूर - फोटो : फाइल
रणबीर कपूर और आलिया भट्ट
रणबीर कपूर और आलिया भट्ट - फोटो : फाइल
डैनी बॉयल, अनिल कपूर, अनुराग कश्यप और विक्रमादित्य मोटवानी
डैनी बॉयल, अनिल कपूर, अनुराग कश्यप और विक्रमादित्य मोटवानी - फोटो : ट्विटर
अनुष्का शर्मा
अनुष्का शर्मा - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
रणबीर कपूर और आलिया भट्ट
रणबीर कपूर और आलिया भट्ट - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X