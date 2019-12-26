शहर चुनें

रवीना टंडन-फराह खान पर FIR और नागरिकता कानून पर अजय देवगन का बयान, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेंमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 26 Dec 2019 06:44 AM IST
Bollywood
1 of 5
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री रवीना टंडन, कॉमेडियन भारती सिंह और निर्देशक फराह खान के फैंस के लिए बुरी खबर आई है। इन तीनों हस्तियों के खिलाफ पंजाब में शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। इनपर एक शो के दौरान लोगों की धार्मिक भावनाएं भड़काने का आरोप लगा है।

रवीना टंडन, फराह खान और भारती सिंह की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, इस मामले में दर्ज हुआ केस
