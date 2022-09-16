Boycott Thank God: बायकॉट गैंग के लपेटे में आई 'थैंक गॉड', हिंदू धर्म का अपमान करने पर लोगों ने सुनाई खरी-खोटी

लाल सिंह चड्ढा, रक्षा बंधन और ब्रह्मास्त्र के बाद अब अजय देवगन की फिल्म थैंक गॉड का बायकॉट ट्रेंड शुरू हो गया है। यूं तो आमिर खान, अक्षय कुमार और रणबीर कपूर की फिल्म का विरोध कलाकारों द्वारा दिए गए बयानों की वजह से हो रहा था। लेकिन, अजय देवगन और सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा की 'थैंक गॉड' का बहिष्कार फिल्म के कंटेंट की वजह से हो रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर लोग फिल्म के कंटेट के विरोध में हैशटैग बायकॉट थैंक गॉड ट्रेंड करवा रहे हैं।
In this movie Sidharth meeting with an accident.— 🚩Nagesh Dkn🇮🇳 (@Nagesh2023) September 16, 2022
He later meets Lord Chitragupta (played by Ajay Devgn), who shows him the account of his deeds in his court of justice. Ajay Devgn has been accused of using "poor jokes" & "objectionable words" in the film!#Boycott_ThankGodMovie pic.twitter.com/iINmapdClJ
Portraying Bhagwan Chitragupta in a demeaning manner in the movie #ThankGod is denigration of the deity and has hurt billions of Hindus at large !— HJS Karnataka (@HJSKarnataka) September 16, 2022
Bollywood is time and again denigrating Hindu Gods and trampling Hindus' religious beliefs #Boycott_ThankGodMovie@TSeries pic.twitter.com/9rDHIq1CNe
🚫 #Boycott_ThankGodMovie for hurting religious sentiments by inaccurately portraying the Hindu god Chitragupta in the teaser for the upcoming film 'Thank God'‼️ pic.twitter.com/Pvk3Hg9scU— Keshav kadam 🚩 🇮🇳 (@Keshavkadam09) September 16, 2022