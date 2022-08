Darlings: पति को प्रताड़ित करना 'बदरुनिसा शेख' को पड़ा भारी! सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड कर रहा बायकॉट आलिया भट्ट

Alia Bhatt not only acted in #Darlings , she produced it. She produced a movie which makes entertainment out of torture of men by women. #BoycottAliaBhatt #BoycottDarlings pic.twitter.com/303RnIPE2l

An honest appeal to television industry: If you’re looking for abusive husband beater feminist vamp, look no further. Alia is free, as nobody gonna watch her movies anyway, and I ‘heard’ she also took coaching from some amber. #BoycottAliaBhatt