इतने विवाद के बाद भी 'पद्मावत' ने मचाया तहलका, 25 दिन बाद का कलेक्शन जान हैरान होंगे

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 20 Feb 2018 03:42 PM IST
box office collection padmaavat crossing 500 crore worldwide
संजय लीला भंसाली निर्देशित फिल्म 'पद्मावत' अभी भी बॉक्स ऑफिस पर रिकॉर्ड तोड़ कमाई कर रही है। फिल्म कमाई के मामले में नए रिकॉर्ड बना रही है और मजबूती के साथ सिनेमाघरों में टिकी हुई है। 
Recommended

after 2 months of marriage anushka sharma and virat kohli honeymoon photo viral
Bollywood

शादी के 2 महीने बाद वायरल हुई विराट-अनुष्का की ये हनीमून फोटो, एक घंटे में मिले 10 लाख लाइक्स

20 फरवरी 2018

kriarj entertainment producer prerna arora revealed that akshay kumar has 5 film contract with us
Bollywood

'पैडमैन' के बाद चमकी अक्षय कुमार की किस्मत, एक बार में मिला 7 फिल्मों का ऑफर, 1000 करोड़ कमाई तय

20 फरवरी 2018

controversy on priyanka chopra dress in calendar
Bollywood

कैलेंडर में प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने पहनीं ऐसी ड्रेस मच गया बवाल, कांग्रेस ने कहा- 'संस्कृति के खिलाफ'

20 फरवरी 2018

akshay kumar speaks about kiss scene with sonam kapoor in film padman
Bollywood

'पैडमैन' में सोनम कपूर के साथ Kiss सीन पर मचा बवाल, अब अक्षय कुमार ने दिया करारा जवाब

20 फरवरी 2018

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Starring Sonakshi Sinha And Diana Penty Release Date Announced
Bollywood

लीक हो गया प्लान, इस तारीख को 'हैप्पी फिर भाग जाएगी'

20 फरवरी 2018

when amitabh bachchan was worstly beaten by his mother this was the reason
Bollywood

जब अमिताभ बच्चन को मां ने जमकर मारी थी बेंत, सूज गया था शरीर, लाल हो गई थीं आंखें

20 फरवरी 2018

More in Bollywood

makers said arijit singh never sang for Welcome To New York
Bollywood

अरिजीत सिंह का गाना हटाने पर आया मेकर्स का बयान, सलमान खान भी हुए हैरान

20 फरवरी 2018

Watch Arjun Kapoor Dancing At Cousin Mohit Marwah Sangeet Ceremony
Bollywood

भाई के संगीत में दारू लेकर पहुंचे अर्जुन कपूर, करने लगे डांस, वायरल हो गया वीडियो

20 फरवरी 2018

5 times when supreme court refused to stay release

प्रिया प्रकाश से लेकर 'पद्मावत' तक, ऐसे 5 मौके जब कोर्ट ने सुनाया 'सुप्रीम' फैसला

20 फरवरी 2018

box office collection aiyaary and padman
Bollywood

रिलीज के चौथे दिन ही बॉक्स ऑफिस पर औंधे मुंह गिरी 'अय्यारी', 'पैडमैन' की रफ्तार भी हुई सुस्त

20 फरवरी 2018

Nobody Recognised Ranbir Kapoor While Strolling At Bhendi Bazaar In Mumbai With And Hussain Dalal
Bollywood

भिंडी बाजार में बाइक पर निकला बॉलीवुड का सुपरहीरो, कोई पहचान ना सका

20 फरवरी 2018

Parineeti Chopra talks about Priyanka Chopra relationship with Nirav Modi
Bollywood

प्रियंका के बारे में बहन परिणीति का बड़ा बयान, PNB स्कैम के आरोपी नीरव मोदी से रिश्तों पर कही बात

20 फरवरी 2018

Malaika Arora reveals her relationship status in neha dhupia show bff with vogue
Bollywood

अरबाज से तलाक के 9 महीने बाद टीवी शो पर पहली बार ऐसी बात बोल गईं मलाइका

20 फरवरी 2018

This Is Why Anushka Sharma Is Not Promoting Her Horror Film Pari
Bollywood

आखिर 'परी' के प्रमोशन में दिलचस्पी क्यों नहीं ले रही हैं अनुष्का शर्मा, वजह 'विराट'

20 फरवरी 2018

five controversial song of bollywood
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी ही नहीं इन 5 फिल्मों के सुपरहिट गानों को भी झेलना पड़ा लीगल नोटिस

20 फरवरी 2018

Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Athiya Shetty spotted at sonam kapoor brother Mohit Marwah marriage
Bollywood

सोनम कपूर की होनी वाली भाभी की तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल, अंबानी के परिवार से रखती हैं ताल्लुक

20 फरवरी 2018

5 times when haryanvi singer sapna choudhary creates controversy
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी और विवादों का चोली दामन का नाता, सबूत हैं ये 5 केस

20 फरवरी 2018

riteish deshmukh shares sarcastic joke on neerav modi pnb scam

रितेश देशमुख ने ली नीरव मोदी की चुटकी, कहा- 'मैं अकेला बैंकचोर, जो फेल हो गया'

20 फरवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor will not attend Sanjay Leela Bhansali Padmaavat Success party
Bollywood

भंसाली ने फिर रखी 'पद्मावत' की सक्सेस पार्टी, नहीं जाएंगे शाहिद कपूर, ये रही वजह

20 फरवरी 2018

salman khan film bharat team reached london first photo out
Bollywood

सलमान खान की फिल्म 'भारत' की टीम पहुंची लंदन, डायरेक्टर ने जारी की पहली तस्वीर

20 फरवरी 2018

after nirav modi rotomac pens owner vikram kothari involved bank scam
Bollywood

सलमान समेत ये 4 सेलिब्रिटी करते थे विक्रम कोठारी के लिए एड, 3600 करोड़ के घोटाले का आरोप

20 फरवरी 2018

birthday special annu kapoor life unknown facts
Bollywood

B'day Spl: चाय का स्टॉल लगाकर कमाते थे अन्नू कपूर, ऐसे बने बॉलीवुड के हरफनमौला

20 फरवरी 2018

