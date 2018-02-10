अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   box office collection of akshay kumar film padman

'पैडमैन' की धमक से हिला बॉक्स ऑफिस, पहले ही दिन अक्षय की फिल्म ने की ताबड़तोड़ कमाई

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 09:44 AM IST
box office collection of akshay kumar film padman
1 of 5
अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म 'पैडमैन' रिलीज होते ही बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धमाल मचा रही है। भारत में फिल्म को अच्छा रिसपॉन्स मिला है। बॉक्स ऑफिस रिपोर्ट की मानें तो सुबह के शो में 25 फीसदी थिएटर हाउसफुल रहे। 'पैडमैन' की ओपनिंग अक्षय की 'टॉयलेट एक प्रेम कथा' के जैसे ही हुई है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
padman akshay kumar radhika apte

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

FIR against Akshay Kumar as Padman faces Plagiarism charges
Bollywood

रिलीज के बाद 'पैडमैन' पर लगा 'चोरी' का आरोप, अक्षय कुमार के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज

10 फरवरी 2018

deepika padukone padmaavat beats salman khan kick
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण ने सलमान खान को पीछे छोड़ा, अब आमिर हैं निशाने पर

10 फरवरी 2018

bigg boss winner gauahar khan slams rumours of relationship
Bollywood

रिलेशनशिप की खबरों पर Bigg Boss की ये विनर भड़की, कर दिया ऐसा ट्वीट करना पड़ा डिलीट

10 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh speaks about on threats to Deepika Padukone during Padmaavat release
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' बवाल पर दीपिका का साथ नहीं दे पाए थे रणवीर, अब खुलकर बताई वजह

10 फरवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor daughter Misha spotted playing football
Bollywood

छोटी सी उम्र में मीशा को मिल गया नया गोल, पापा शाहिद अब तक हैं अंजान

10 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth Malhotra aiyaary actor confession left Madhuri Dixit scandalised
Bollywood

माधुरी दीक्षित को बेडरूम तक ले जाना चाहता था 17 साल छोटा ये एक्टर, जानकर रह गई थीं हैरान

9 फरवरी 2018

More in Bollywood

5 Power full dialogues of movie Padman
Bollywood

फिल्म 'पैडमैन' के 5 ऐसे दमदार डायलॉग्स जो समाज को झकझोर देंगे

9 फरवरी 2018

padman banned in pakistan here is reason
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' नहीं 'पैडमैन' यहां हो गई बैन, जानें क्यों लगी अक्षय की फिल्म पर रोक

9 फरवरी 2018

comedian kapil sharma hires new pet dog cheeku pic on his twitter
Bollywood

डूबते करियर में इस शख्स ने ला दी कपिल शर्मा की जिंदगी में बड़ी खुशी, फोटो में देंखे हकीकत

9 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh on cold war with shahid kapoor, says he regrets commenting on Kaminey
Bollywood

शाहिद कपूर से कोल्ड वॉर पर रणवीर सिंह ने खोले पत्ते, कहा दुख है कि...

9 फरवरी 2018

Police complaint files against Veteran actor Jitendra in Himachal pradesh
Bollywood

एक्टर जितेंद्र के खिलाफ बहन ने लगाए यौन उत्पीड़न के गंभीर आरोप, बोलीं- नशे में की थी हरकत

9 फरवरी 2018

actor jitendra cousin wrote a letter and describe the whole incident about that night
Bollywood

47 साल बाद बहन ने जितेंद्र पर लगाया रेप की कोशिश का आरोप, चिट्ठी में बताया- क्या हुआ था उस रात

8 फरवरी 2018

actress mandira bedi pushup video viral on social media
Bollywood

साड़ी में पुशअप्स कर रहीं एक्ट्रेस मंदिरा बेदी, वीडियो हुआ वायरल, आप भी देख लीजिए

9 फरवरी 2018

Everyone should watch Akshay Kumar Padman because of these 5 reasons
Bollywood

वो 5 बड़े कारण, क्यों हर किसी को देखनी चाहिए 'पैडमैन'

9 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth malhotra talks about being single, not dating Alia Bhatt anymore
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ को लेकर किया बड़ा खुलासा, अलिया का जानना जरूरी

9 फरवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone younger sister Anisha wants to date with Ranbir Kapoor
Bollywood

दीपिका के एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को डेट करना चाहती हैं छोटी बहन, जानकर आलिया हो सकती हैं नाराज

9 फरवरी 2018

bobby deol spotted with new look at fukrey star varun sharma birthday party
Bollywood

बॉडी बनाने के चक्कर में बॉबी देओल का हुआ ऐसा हाल, सलमान खान भी देखकर होंगे हैरान

6 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth Malhotra shares his pool side hot picture, proves his fitness goals
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने शेयर की पूल साइड पर 'चिल' करते हुए हॉट फोटो, आप भी देखें

9 फरवरी 2018

tv actress dipeeka kakar all set to make her bollywood debut in film paltan
Bollywood

अंकिता लोखंडे के बाद अब यह टीवी एक्ट्रेस भी बॉलीवुड में चलीं, इस बड़ी फिल्म में आएंगी नजर

9 फरवरी 2018

forget ranbir kapoor Alia Bhatt Dating Hike Messenger Founder Kavin Mittal
Bollywood

चार दिन में ही रणबीर आलिया के रिश्ते में आई दरार, ये करोड़पति बिजनेसमैन बना वजह

9 फरवरी 2018

ranbir kapoor close friend revealed something big about his affair with alia bhatt
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर के खास दोस्त की आलिया भट्ट को चेतावनी, 'प्यार में मिलेगा धोखा, बहुत रोएंगी'

9 फरवरी 2018

samantha ruth prabhu trolls for post hot bikini pics
Bollywood

बिकिनी फोटो पर समांथा हुईं ट्रोल तो दिया जवाब, कहा- 'मैं अपने नियम खुद बनाती हूं'

9 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.