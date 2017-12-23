Download App
आपका शहर Close

साल की सबसे बड़ी ब्लॉकबस्टर साबित हुई 'टाइगर जिंदा है', एक दिन में मालामाल हो गए सलमान-कटरीना

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: श्रीलता बिश्वास

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 01:02 PM IST
box office collection first day tiger zinda hai becomes number one

सलमान खान की पिछली फिल्म 'ट्यूबलाइट' ने जहां दर्शकों को भारी निराश किया था तो वहीं 'टाइगर जिंदा है' से सलमान ने एक बार फिर अपने फैंस का दिल जीत लिया। ऐसा केवल हम नहीं कह रहे हैं बल्कि फिल्म के कमाई के रिकॉर्ड्स भी बोल रहे हैं। जी हां, आप भी पहले दिन के आंकड़े जानकर हैरान रह जाएंगे। 

पढ़ें: 'पद्मावती' पर नहीं थम रहा विवाद, सेंसर बोर्ड नहीं अब मेवाड़ राजघराना करेगा फैसला

Comments

Browse By Tags

tiger zinda hai salman khan katrina kaif bollywood

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Viewed

अरबपति बिजनेसमैन से शादी करने जा रही कपूर खानदान की ये बेटी, अनुष्‍का की तरह रॉयल होगी वेडिंग

sonam kapoor decide to get marry with boyfriend anand ahuja after anushka sharma wedding
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

पहले ही दिन हाउसफुल रही 'टाइगर जिंदा है', विरोध के बावजूद की छप्परफाड़ कमाई

salman khan and katrina kaif tiger zinda hai box office collection
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

SEX स्कैंडल में पकड़ीं एक्ट्रेस ने खोला बॉलीवुड का काला सच, 50 हजार में जिस्म परोसने को मजबूर

two actress involve in sex racket hyderabad police revealed the name
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

अपने कुत्ते को लेकर चर्चा में आ गई ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस, मामला जानकर आपको भी होगी हैरानी

actress riya sen dog kidnapped from her noida house
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

'पद्मावती' पर अब राजघराना करेगा फैसला, 27 दिसंबर को हो सकता है बड़ा ऐलान

padmavati special screening in mumbai for mewar royal family
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

पहले ही दिन हाउसफुल रही 'टाइगर जिंदा है', विरोध के बावजूद की छप्परफाड़ कमाई

salman khan and katrina kaif tiger zinda hai box office collection
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!