वारिस पठान पर भड़के स्टार और पाकिस्तान में मेहमान बने शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा, पढ़िये पांच बड़ी खबरें

{"_id":"5e501d728ebc3ef3a9127a71","slug":"bollywood-stars-reaction-on-waris-pathan-and-shatrughan-sinha-spotted-pakistan-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0920\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0918\u094d\u0928 \u0938\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Bollywood
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e501d728ebc3ef3a9127a71","slug":"bollywood-stars-reaction-on-waris-pathan-and-shatrughan-sinha-spotted-pakistan-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0920\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0918\u094d\u0928 \u0938\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Donald Trump
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e501d728ebc3ef3a9127a71","slug":"bollywood-stars-reaction-on-waris-pathan-and-shatrughan-sinha-spotted-pakistan-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0920\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0918\u094d\u0928 \u0938\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
shatrughan sinha
- फोटो : Instagram
{"_id":"5e501d728ebc3ef3a9127a71","slug":"bollywood-stars-reaction-on-waris-pathan-and-shatrughan-sinha-spotted-pakistan-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0920\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0918\u094d\u0928 \u0938\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
rashami desai
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5e501d728ebc3ef3a9127a71","slug":"bollywood-stars-reaction-on-waris-pathan-and-shatrughan-sinha-spotted-pakistan-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0920\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0918\u094d\u0928 \u0938\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Farah, Shilpa and Malaika
- फोटो : twitter