बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bf29435bdec22694517ea64","slug":"bollywood-stars-in-lux-golden-rose-awards-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0922\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930, \u092c\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092c\u0940 \u0921\u0949\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अवॉर्ड नाइट में बॉलीवुड की हसीनाओं ने ढाया कहर, बार्बी डॉल की तरह दिखीं जाह्नवी
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम, Updated Mon, 19 Nov 2018 04:35 PM IST
बॉलीवुड की हसीनाओं की खूबसूरती का कोई मुकाबला नहीं कर सकता है। बता दें कि 18 नवंबर को मुंबई में हुई अवॉर्ड्स नाइट में बॉलीवुड के सभी सितारे अपने जलवे बिखेरते नजर आए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bf29435bdec22694517ea64","slug":"bollywood-stars-in-lux-golden-rose-awards-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0922\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930, \u092c\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092c\u0940 \u0921\u0949\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5bf29435bdec22694517ea64","slug":"bollywood-stars-in-lux-golden-rose-awards-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0922\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930, \u092c\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092c\u0940 \u0921\u0949\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5bf29435bdec22694517ea64","slug":"bollywood-stars-in-lux-golden-rose-awards-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0922\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930, \u092c\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092c\u0940 \u0921\u0949\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5bf29435bdec22694517ea64","slug":"bollywood-stars-in-lux-golden-rose-awards-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0922\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930, \u092c\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092c\u0940 \u0921\u0949\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5bf29435bdec22694517ea64","slug":"bollywood-stars-in-lux-golden-rose-awards-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0922\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930, \u092c\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092c\u0940 \u0921\u0949\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.