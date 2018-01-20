बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a62e4a04f1c1b7b268b55d2","slug":"bollywood-padman-akshay-kumar-now-auction-his-bicycle-as-to-help-the-needy-women","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u0948\u0921\u092e\u0948\u0928' \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
'पैडमैन' की तारीख बदलने के बाद अक्षय ने लिया एक और बड़ा फैसला, जानकर भंसाली को होगी हैरानी
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 12:31 PM IST
खिलाड़ी कुमार जो भी करते हैं वह दिल खोलकर करते हैं। इसका नजारा एक बार फिर देखने को मिला जब अक्षय ने अपने अजीज दोस्त संजय लीला भंसाली के कहने पर 'पैडमैन' की रिलीज तारीख आगे बढा़ दी। वहीं अब ऐसी खबरें आ रही हैं कि बॉलीवुड के 'पैडमैन' महिलाओं की मदद करने के लिए साइकिल बेचने का फैसला लिया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a62e4a04f1c1b7b268b55d2","slug":"bollywood-padman-akshay-kumar-now-auction-his-bicycle-as-to-help-the-needy-women","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u0948\u0921\u092e\u0948\u0928' \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a62e4a04f1c1b7b268b55d2","slug":"bollywood-padman-akshay-kumar-now-auction-his-bicycle-as-to-help-the-needy-women","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u0948\u0921\u092e\u0948\u0928' \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a62e4a04f1c1b7b268b55d2","slug":"bollywood-padman-akshay-kumar-now-auction-his-bicycle-as-to-help-the-needy-women","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u0948\u0921\u092e\u0948\u0928' \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a62e4a04f1c1b7b268b55d2","slug":"bollywood-padman-akshay-kumar-now-auction-his-bicycle-as-to-help-the-needy-women","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u0948\u0921\u092e\u0948\u0928' \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a62e4a04f1c1b7b268b55d2","slug":"bollywood-padman-akshay-kumar-now-auction-his-bicycle-as-to-help-the-needy-women","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u0948\u0921\u092e\u0948\u0928' \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.