{"_id":"5c95fc57bdec221402334f74","slug":"bollywood-celebs-and-their-expensive-watches","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u093e\u0936\u092e\u0940, \u092c\u0947\u0936\u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u0932\u094c\u0924\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
emraan hashmi, shah rukh khan, deepika padukone
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5c95fc57bdec221402334f74","slug":"bollywood-celebs-and-their-expensive-watches","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u093e\u0936\u092e\u0940, \u092c\u0947\u0936\u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u0932\u094c\u0924\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Emraan Hashmi
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5c95fc57bdec221402334f74","slug":"bollywood-celebs-and-their-expensive-watches","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u093e\u0936\u092e\u0940, \u092c\u0947\u0936\u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u0932\u094c\u0924\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
shah rukh khan
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5c95fc57bdec221402334f74","slug":"bollywood-celebs-and-their-expensive-watches","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u093e\u0936\u092e\u0940, \u092c\u0947\u0936\u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u0932\u094c\u0924\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
deepika padukone
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5c95fc57bdec221402334f74","slug":"bollywood-celebs-and-their-expensive-watches","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u093e\u0936\u092e\u0940, \u092c\u0947\u0936\u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u0932\u094c\u0924\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Abhishek Bachchan
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5c95fc57bdec221402334f74","slug":"bollywood-celebs-and-their-expensive-watches","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u092e\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u093e\u0936\u092e\u0940, \u092c\u0947\u0936\u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u0932\u094c\u0924\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सैफ अली खान
- फोटो : file photo