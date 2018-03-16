शहर चुनें

मनोज बाजपेयी का ट्विटर अकाउंट हैक, एक्टर ने फॉलोवर्स की दी चेतावनी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 16 Mar 2018 11:40 AM IST
Manoj Bajpayee
बॉलीवुड के मशहूर एक्टर मनोज बाजपेयी का ट्विटर अकाउंट हैक हो गया है। फिल्म 'अय्यारी' फेम एक्टर ने खुद इसकी जानकारी ट्वीट करके दी है।
manoj bajpayee twitter hacked celebrities on twitter

