शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   bobby deol will work with shah rukh khan in digital platform

'रेस 3' फ्लॉप होने के बावजूद बॉबी देओल को धड़ाधड़ मिल रहे ऑफर, अब शाहरुख के साथ साइन किया प्रोजेक्ट

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 17 Apr 2019 11:35 AM IST
bobby deol
1 of 5
bobby deol
बॉबी देओल ने सलमान खान के साथ फिल्म 'रेस 3' से बॉलीवुड में 4 साल बाद वापसी की थी । इसके बाद बॉबी देओल ने अपने पिता धर्मेंद्र और भाई सनी देओल की फिल्म 'यमला पगला दीवाना फिर से' में काम किया । अभी बॉबी फिल्म 'हाउसफुल 4' की शूटिंग कर रहे हैं । इस बीच बॉबी के हाथ एक बड़ा प्रोजेक्ट लगा है । 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
bobby deol salman khan shah rukh khan race 3 housefull 4 बॉबी देओल सलमान खान शाहरुख खान रेस 3
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

ranbir alia
Bollywood

आलिया-रणबीर की शादी के बीच आए सलमान खान, नहीं बन सकतीं कपूर खानदान की बहू

17 अप्रैल 2019

kangana ranaut mahesh bhatt
Bollywood

रंगोली चंदेल का बड़ा खुलासा, महेश भट्ट ने इस वजह से बहन कंगना रनौत को फेंककर मारी थी चप्पल

17 अप्रैल 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
UP Board 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
sooryavansham
Bollywood

हादसे में हुई थी 'सूर्यवंशम' की एक्ट्रेस की मौत, जानें क्यों टीवी पर बार-बार दिखाई जाती है ये फिल्म

17 अप्रैल 2019

मास्टर रवि रवि वलेचा
Bollywood

करोड़ों में खेल रहा है 'कुली' का ये छोटा अमिताभ बच्चन, इस फील्ड का है बेताज बादशाह

17 अप्रैल 2019

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
ज्योतिष समाधान

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
kangana ranaut
Bollywood

रणदीप हुड्डा ने किया आलिया का सपोर्ट, कंगना की बहन बोलीं- 'चापलूसी करके भी तू हमेशा फेल ही हुआ'

17 अप्रैल 2019

Madhuri Dixit
Bollywood

राजनीति में आने के सवाल पर माधुरी दीक्षित ने दिया ये जवाब, इंटरव्यू में खोले 'कलंक' से जुड़े कई राज

17 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

sonam kapoor
Bollywood

यूजर्स ने सोनम कपूर को बताया 'फ्लॉप', एक्ट्रेस ने शो में जवाब देकर की बोलती बंद

17 अप्रैल 2019

virat-anushka dinner party
Bollywood

IPL के दौरान विराट के साथ फिर स्पॉट हुईं अनुष्का, फिल्मों से दूर कर रहीं ये काम

17 अप्रैल 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
UP Board 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
विज्ञापन
Randeep Hooda
Bollywood

कंगना पर रणदीप के ट्वीट और 'पीएम मोदी' का ट्रेलर डिलीट होने से लेकर ये हैं बॉलीवुड की 5 बड़ी खबरें

17 अप्रैल 2019

these star kids are first time voters
Bollywood

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: शाहरुख की बेटी से लेकर सैफ के बेटे तक, पहली बार वोट देंगे ये 7 स्टार किड्स

17 अप्रैल 2019

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
ज्योतिष समाधान

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
Rani Chatterjee, Kapil Sharma, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey,
Bollywood

कपिल शर्मा के शो में आते ही इस भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस की बदली किस्मत, मिलने लगे कई बड़े ऑफर

17 अप्रैल 2019

anand ahuja and sonam kapoor
Bollywood

सोनम कपूर ने चैट शो में खोले कई सीक्रेट, बोलीं- ऐसे लिया था आनंद के फोन का पासवर्ड

17 अप्रैल 2019

kajri babbar
Bollywood

आखिर कौन है ये लड़की, राज बब्बर को जिताने के लिए घर-घर जाकर मांग रही वोट

17 अप्रैल 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

शक्ल देखते ही डायरेक्टर्स ने इन 12 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स को काम देने से कर दिया था मना, जानिए इनके नाम

16 अप्रैल 2019

Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

यौन उत्पीड़न का खुलासा करते हुए प्रियंका चोपड़ा बोलीं-मुझे इसे बताने में कोई शर्म नहीं

16 अप्रैल 2019

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
Bollywood

शादी के 4 महीने बाद ही पति और ससुरालवालों ने प्रियंका पर कसा ताना, बोले- 'ये गलती दोबारा नहीं होगी'

16 अप्रैल 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

पीएम मोदी पर बरसे रितेश देशमुख, बोले- 'देश चलाने के लिए '56 इंच की छाती नहीं अच्छा दिल चाहिए'

16 अप्रैल 2019

soundarya
Bollywood

हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश में हुई थी 'हीरा ठाकुर की पत्नी' की मौत, हादसे के वक्त थीं प्रेग्नेंट

17 अप्रैल 2019

jaya prada and amar singh
Bollywood

जानिए जया प्रदा और अमर सिंह के बीच क्या है रिश्ता? सुसाइड तक जा पहुंची थी बात

15 अप्रैल 2019

KGF
Bollywood

कांग्रेस नेता का समर्थन करने पर मुख्यमंत्री ने दी KGF एक्टर को धमकी, दिया बड़ा बयान

17 अप्रैल 2019

Pankaj Tripathi
Bollywood

तूफान में उड़ गई पंकज त्रिपाठी के मकान की छत, अब मुंबई में खरीदा इतना आलीशान घर

16 अप्रैल 2019

राम सेठी
Bollywood

अमिताभ का दाहिना हाथ माना जाता था ये एक्टर, कंगाल होने की वजह से हो गई थी ऐसी हालत

16 अप्रैल 2019

bobby deol
bobby deol
shah rukh khan
shah rukh khan
bobby deol
bobby deol
Bobby Deol
Bobby Deol - फोटो : file photo
बॉबी देओल
बॉबी देओल
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.