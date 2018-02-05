अपना शहर चुनें

बॉडी बनाने के चक्कर में बॉबी देओल का हुआ ऐसा हाल, सलमान खान भी देखकर होंगे हैरान

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 01:40 PM IST
इन दिनों बॉबी देओल अपनी अगली फिल्म 'रेस 3' की शूटिंग कर रहे हैं। फिल्म के लिए बॉबी अपने फिजीक पर खास ध्यान दे रहे हैं। सलमान खान की सलाह पर बॉबी देओल ने बॉडी बनानी शुरू की। कुछ दिन पहले उन्होंने जिम करते हुए तस्वीरें शेयर की थीं।
