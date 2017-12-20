बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'न्यूटन' के बाहर होने के बाद अब साउथ की ये फिल्म दिलाएगी ऑस्कर, जानदार है कहानी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Pulimurugan enters in Oscar nominations race after Newton
{"_id":"5a3a3f2f4f1c1b74698c2e9a","slug":"pulimurugan-enters-in-oscar-nominations-race-after-newton","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0928' \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093e\u0909\u0925 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0911\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 04:15 PM IST
एक्टर राजकुमार राव की फिल्म 'न्यूटन' भले ही ऑस्कर की रेस से बाहर हो चुकी हो। लेकिन एक साउथ की एक फिल्म ने ऑस्कर में भारत की उम्मीद बांधे रखी है। यह फिल्म है मलयालम सुपरस्टार मोहनलाल की 'पुलीमुरुगन'। ऑस्कर की रेस में मूवी के शामिल होने के लिए एआर रहमान ने भी सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर बधाई दी है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3a30464f1c1b3c3d8bedbc","slug":"anushka-sharma-and-virat-kohli-reached-delhi-for-their-reception-party","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092e\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0916\u0930 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e, \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a3797a94f1c1bee688c2774","slug":"two-actress-involve-in-sex-racket-hyderabad-police-revealed-the-name","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SEX \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0948\u0902\u0921\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u091a, 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930\u094b\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a3787234f1c1bce408bdc8c","slug":"police-bust-a-high-profile-prostitution-racket-two-actress-involve","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0906 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!