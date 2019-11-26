शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   bigg boss 13 shehnaz gill brother talk about siddharth and paras

सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला के बारे में ये बात बोल गए शहनाज के भाई, हिमांशी के साथ दुश्मनी पर भी दिया बयान

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 26 Nov 2019 11:21 AM IST
shehnaz gill
1 of 5
shehnaz gill - फोटो : social media
बिग बॉस 13 में पंजाब की शहनाज गिल दर्शकों की फेवरेट बन गई हैं। हर टास्क में वो बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लेती हैं । वहीं दर्शकों का मनोरंजन करने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ती हैं । सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला के साथ शहनाज की बॉन्डिंग भी खूब पसंद की जा रही है। कुछ ने तो इसे प्यार का नाम भी दे दिया है । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
नए साल में करियर में एक नया मुकाम हासिल हो पाएगा कि नहीं? फाइनेंस के मामले में स्थिति कैसी रहने वाली है?, जानिये विश्व प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से 
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
bigg boss 13 shehnaaz gill siddharth shukla
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

emmy awards
Bollywood

एमी अवॉर्ड्स 2019: नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी की 'मैक माफिया' को मिला बेस्ट ड्रामा सीरीज का अवॉर्ड

26 नवंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Bollywood

बिग बॉस 13: घर से बेघर होने के लिए नॉमिनेट हुए ये छह सदस्य, जानें कौन-कौन हुआ सुरक्षित

26 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
महिलाएं हो जाएं सावधान, सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से हो सकती है कई गंभीर बीमारियां
NIINE

महिलाएं हो जाएं सावधान, सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से हो सकती है कई गंभीर बीमारियां
alia deepika
Bollywood

रणबीर-आलिया को लेकर दीपिका पादुकोण ने खुलेआम कहा, 'वो जल्द शादी करने जा रही हैं'

26 नवंबर 2019

उर्वशी रौतेला, हार्दिक पांड्या
Bollywood

उर्वशी के घर 'नन्हें मेहमान' के आने से फिर उड़ी अफेयर की खबरें, इस क्रिकेटर से जुड़ा कनेक्शन

26 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
bigg boss 13
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: रश्मि के दिल में 'दुश्मन' के लिए जागा प्यार, सिद्धार्थ ने सीने में घोंपा खंजर

26 नवंबर 2019

tiktok celebs
Bollywood

TikTok पर बॉलीवुड के इन 5 डुप्लीकेट्स को देख नहीं होगा यकीन, एक तो हूबहू अजय देवगन जैसा

26 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

bigg boss
Television

इस वजह से शेफाली पर भड़कीं राखी सावंत, कहा- 'घर से बाहर निकलो तुम्हारे सारे कांटे...'

26 नवंबर 2019

मिथुन चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

मिथुन चक्रवर्ती की पहली पत्नी के बारे में कितना जानते हैं आप? फिल्में नहीं इस फील्ड में बड़ा नाम

26 नवंबर 2019

महिलाएं हो जाएं सावधान, सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से हो सकती है कई गंभीर बीमारियां
NIINE

महिलाएं हो जाएं सावधान, सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से हो सकती है कई गंभीर बीमारियां
विज्ञापन
lata mangeshkar
Bollywood

दो हफ्ते से अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं लता मंगेशकर, तबीयत को लेकर भतीजी ने दी अपडेट

26 नवंबर 2019

badla
Bollywood

बदला को अमिताभ की फिल्म बताए जाने पर तापसी को लगा बुरा, बोलीं- मेरे सीन ज्यादा थे

26 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Bollywood
Bollywood

अर्जुन रामपाल का जन्मदिन, बॉडी शेमिंग पर इलियाना का जवाब सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की पांच खबरें

26 नवंबर 2019

Govinda
Bollywood

'पति पत्नी और वो' के रीमिक्स वर्जन पर गोविंदा बोले-वो नहीं जानते गाने का असली रिदम क्या?

26 नवंबर 2019

Nimish Pilankar
Bollywood

हाउसफुल 4 के साउंड एडिटर की मौत पर उठे सवाल, अक्षय और रकुलप्रीत ने किया ये ट्वीट

26 नवंबर 2019

hindustani bahu
Bollywood

पुरानी तस्वीरों में देखिए कैसे दिखते थे बिग बॉस कंटेस्टेंट हिंदुस्तानी भाऊ? अब पहचानना मुश्किल

26 नवंबर 2019

जावेद जाफरी
Bollywood

महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति को लेकर अभिनेता ने नेताओं पर कसा तंज, लिखा- कुछ कह गए जनाव

26 नवंबर 2019

धर्मेंद्र
Bollywood

पुराने घर की तस्वीर शेयर करते ही धर्मेंद्र को बाबू जी आए याद, बोले-इसी जगह बीता बचपन

26 नवंबर 2019

सलमान खान, हिन्दुस्तानी भाऊ, गोविंदा, तापसी
Bollywood

क्या बिग बॉस को छोड़ देंगे सलमान? भाऊ की पत्नी क्यों पहुंची थाने, चर्चा में रहीं ये पांच खबरें

26 नवंबर 2019

lauren gottlieb
Bollywood

फिल्म ABCD की ये एक्ट्रेस हो गई थी शराब और ड्रग्स की आदी, बोलीं- घंटों बैठ रोती थी

26 नवंबर 2019

Ileana D'Cruz
Bollywood

इन तस्वीरों को देख भड़क जाती हैं इलियाना, बोलीं- कुछ खास अंगों को उभारना सही नहीं.

26 नवंबर 2019

Gehana Vasisth
Television

मौत के मुंह से निकलीं एक्ट्रेस गहना वशिष्ठ, डॉक्टर बोले- इलेक्ट्रिक शॉक देकर बचाई जान

26 नवंबर 2019

Raveena Tandon, Anil Thadani
Bollywood

परिवार संग ड्राइवर की शादी में पहुंचीं रवीना टंडन, कुछ इस अंदाज में बेटी के साथ आईं नजर

26 नवंबर 2019

अर्जुन रामपाल
Bollywood

हैंडसम होकर भी फ्लॉप रहे ये आठ बॉलीवुड सितारे, ऐसे-ऐसे रोल कर चलानी पड़ी जिंदगी

26 नवंबर 2019

shehnaz gill
shehnaz gill - फोटो : social media
Shehnaz Kaur Gill and Siddharth Shukla
Shehnaz Kaur Gill and Siddharth Shukla - फोटो : twitter
Shehnaz Kaur Gill and Siddharth Shukla
Shehnaz Kaur Gill and Siddharth Shukla - फोटो : twitter
Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Kaur Gill
Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Kaur Gill - फोटो : twitter
हिमांशी खुराना और शहनाज गिल
हिमांशी खुराना और शहनाज गिल - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

महाराष्ट्र की महाभारत: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 27 नवंबर को बहुमत परीक्षण का दिया आदेश

महाराष्ट्र मामले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बड़ा आदेश दिया है। कोर्ट ने 27 नवंबर को फ्लोर टेस्ट का आदेश दिया है। फ्लोर टेस्ट प्रोटेम स्पीकर ही करवाएंगे। इससे पहले विधायकों को शपथ दिलाई जाएगी।

26 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र सुप्रीम कोर्ट 1:30

महाराष्ट्र सरकार पर आज सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला,सीएम देवेन्द्र फडणवीस को मिलेगी राहत या बढ़ेगी मुसीबत?

26 नवंबर 2019

कार 4:21

प्रयागराज में एमएनआईटी के छात्रों ने बनाई कबाड़ से रेसिंग कार, कई खूबियों से भरी हुई है कार

26 नवंबर 2019

संविधान दिवस 3:02

संविधान दिवस : 26 नवंबर को मनाते हैं संविधान दिवस, देहरादून में छपा था भारत का संविधान

25 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 2:41

इकट्ठा हुए शिवसेना,एनसीपी और कांग्रेस के विधायक, पार्टी के प्रति ईमानदार रहने की ली शपथ

25 नवंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited