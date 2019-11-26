पराग ने शेफाली के बारे में बोलने पर पारस को लताड़ा, कहा था-आसिम के साथ बिस्तर पर...

{"_id":"5ddceec78ebc3e548b2b0976","slug":"bigg-boss-13-shefali-jariwala-husband-parag-tyagi-slams-paras-chhabra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092b\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0924\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e-\u0906\u0938\u093f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
bigg boss
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5ddceec78ebc3e548b2b0976","slug":"bigg-boss-13-shefali-jariwala-husband-parag-tyagi-slams-paras-chhabra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092b\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0924\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e-\u0906\u0938\u093f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Shefali Zariwala and Parag Tyagi
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5ddceec78ebc3e548b2b0976","slug":"bigg-boss-13-shefali-jariwala-husband-parag-tyagi-slams-paras-chhabra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092b\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0924\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e-\u0906\u0938\u093f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
shefali
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5ddceec78ebc3e548b2b0976","slug":"bigg-boss-13-shefali-jariwala-husband-parag-tyagi-slams-paras-chhabra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092b\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0924\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e-\u0906\u0938\u093f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
shefali
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5ddceec78ebc3e548b2b0976","slug":"bigg-boss-13-shefali-jariwala-husband-parag-tyagi-slams-paras-chhabra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092b\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0924\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e-\u0906\u0938\u093f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
shefali
- फोटो : Social Media