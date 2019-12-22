शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   bigg boss 13 mahira sharma talk about her daughter relation with paras chhabra

पारस से प्यार का इजहार करने के बाद आया माहिरा की मां का बयान, बोलीं- 'वो अभी 22 साल की है और...'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 22 Dec 2019 12:46 PM IST
bigg boss
1 of 7
bigg boss - फोटो : social media
बिग बाॅस 13 में एक नई लव स्टोरी शरू होती दिख रहे हैं । पिछले दिनों पारस छाबड़ा और माहिरा शर्मा ने एक-दूसरे से अपने प्यार का इजहार किया । फैंस के लिए ये बहुत हैरान करने वाला था । इतना ही नहीं माहिरा ने शहनाज से भी कहा कि वो पारस के पास ना आएं क्योंकि वो उनसे प्यार करती हैं। ये कहते हुए माहिरा ने पारस को किस भी कर लिया । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी, अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs.2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
bigg boss 13 bigg boss mahira sharma paras chhabra
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Siddharth Shukla and Rahsami Desai
Television

Bigg Boss: झगड़े में रश्मि की निजी बातों को टीवी पर बोल गए सिद्धार्थ, कहा- 'तुम जैसी को तो...'

22 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: मां के बयान के बाद पारस के और नजदीक आईं माहिरा, घरवालों के सामने ही...

22 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
salman khan
Bollywood

लड़ाई के दो साल बाद एक साथ फोटो खिंचवाते दिखे कपिल शर्मा-सुनील ग्रोवर, सलमान ने यूं कराई दोस्ती

22 दिसंबर 2019

Anurag Kashyap
Bollywood

CAA पर ट्वीट करते ही अनुराग कश्यप को लगा तगड़ा झटका, फैन फॉलोइंग हुई कम

22 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Neha Kakkar, Malaika and Priyanka
Bollywood

Year Ender: इस साल ये पांच सितारे हुए Oops मोमेंट का शिकार, मलाइका को पता चलते ही सब छोड़ भागीं

22 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: मल्लिका को देखते ही सलमान के छूटे पसीने, फिर खुलेआम स्टेज पर कही ये बात

22 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

salman khan
Bollywood

इस शख्स ने बदला चुलबुल पांडे की फाइटिंग का अंदाज, सलमान की फिटनेस के खोल दिए सारे राज

22 दिसंबर 2019

Cezanne Khan, Anuj Saxena and kiran karkamkar
Television

इन पांच अभिनेताओं ने लंबे वक्त तक टीवी पर किया राज, अब जी रहे गुमनामी की जिंदगी

22 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
विज्ञापन
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Television

Bigg Boss 13: इस वजह से शो में देवोलीना की वापसी में हो रही देरी, असली वजह आई सामने

22 दिसंबर 2019

Siddharth Shukla and Salman Khan
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला की क्लास लगाने पर क्रिएटिव टीम ने सलमान को रोका! फिर हुआ ऐसा

22 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
atif aslam
Bollywood

आतिफ असलम दोबारा बने पिता, फैंस के साथ शेयर की बच्चे की पहली तस्वीर

22 दिसंबर 2019

kumar gaurav
Bollywood

अभिनेता कुमार गौरव की बेटी सिया बनीं दुल्हन, भतीजी की शादी में संजय दत्त ने मारी ग्रैंड एंट्री

22 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: इस वजह से मेकर्स पर ही भड़क उठे सलमान, शो नहीं करने की दी धमकी

22 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: रश्मि ने सिद्धार्थ पर लगाया ड्रग्स लेने का आरोप, सुनकर सलमान का ये था रिएक्शन

22 दिसंबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

कमल हासन ने दी चेतावनी और निखिल चिनापा ने परेश रावल को कहा 'इडियट', पांच खबरें

22 दिसंबर 2019

munawwar rana
Bollywood

CAA: अशोक पंडित का मुनव्वर राणा को जबाव, बोले- आपसे तो यह उम्मीद न थी

22 दिसंबर 2019

kamal haasan
Bollywood

CAA: कमल हासन की सरकार को चेतावनी, बोले- 'जब तक यह अत्याचार बंद नहीं होगा...'

22 दिसंबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

वीजे निखिल चिनापा ने परेश रावल को कहा 'इडियट', रोहिंग्या पर किया था ट्वीट

22 दिसंबर 2019

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

66वां राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार: अमिताभ बच्चन को दादा साहेब फाल्के, आयुष्मान-विक्की को भी मिलेगा सम्मान

21 दिसंबर 2019

परेश रावल
Bollywood

रोहिंग्या पर परेश रावल का ट्वीट, बोले- भारत आना चाहते हैं, चीन क्यों नहीं जाते...

21 दिसंबर 2019

कटरीना कैफ, शहनाज गिल
Television

पंजाब की कटरीना ने बोला अक्षय की फिल्म का डायलॉग, वीडियो देख खुद हंस देंगी सलमान की हीरोइन

21 दिसंबर 2019

Dabangg 3
Bollywood

Dabangg 3 Box office: अपनी ही फिल्मों से हारे सलमान, लेकिन 'साहो' पर पड़े भारी

21 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss
bigg boss - फोटो : social media
Mahira Sharma and Paras
Mahira Sharma and Paras - फोटो : twitter
Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma
Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma - फोटो : twitter
Paras and Mahira
Paras and Mahira - फोटो : twitter
Mahira and Paras
Mahira and Paras - फोटो : twitter
Paras, Mahira and Shehnaz Kaur Gill
Paras, Mahira and Shehnaz Kaur Gill - फोटो : twitter
Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma
Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma - फोटो : twitter
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

CAA को लेकर बीजेपी कांग्रेस आमने-सामने, सलमान खुर्शीद बोले दो हजार प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस भी काफी नहीं

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून को लेकर कांग्रेस पर भाजपा ने लोगों को भड़काने का आरोप लगाया है। भाजपा ने कहा कि वो लोगों को घर घर जाकर समझाएगी। साथ ही 250 प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस भी करेगी।

22 दिसंबर 2019

सीएए 2:03

CAA के सपोर्ट में सामने आईं बड़ी हस्तियां, सरकार को कहा शुक्रिया

22 दिसंबर 2019

सीएए 1:54

CAA विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान हिंसा करने वालों की खैर नहीं, 10 हजार उपद्रवियों के खिलाफ दर्ज हुई FIR

22 दिसंबर 2019

सीएए 3:08

मुजफ्फरपुर के स्थानीय लोगों ने किया सीएए का स्वागत, पटाखे फोड़ जताया समर्थन

21 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 3:09

22 दिसंबर को क्या कहती है आपकी राशि, रविवार का दिन होगा आपके लिए कितना फलदायी

21 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited