पारस से प्यार का इजहार करने के बाद आया माहिरा की मां का बयान, बोलीं- 'वो अभी 22 साल की है और...'

{"_id":"5dff0dbf8ebc3e87d53c3dff","slug":"bigg-boss-13-mahira-sharma-talk-about-her-daughter-relation-with-paras-chhabra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u091c\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- '\u0935\u094b \u0905\u092d\u0940 22 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0914\u0930...'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
bigg boss
- फोटो : social media
Mahira Sharma and Paras
- फोटो : twitter
Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma
- फोटो : twitter
Paras and Mahira
- फोटो : twitter
Mahira and Paras
- फोटो : twitter
Paras, Mahira and Shehnaz Kaur Gill
- फोटो : twitter
Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma
- फोटो : twitter