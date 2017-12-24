Download App
'पद्मावती' के लिए विकास और प्रियांक ने जताया दुख, कही बड़ी बात

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 08:01 PM IST
bigg boss 11: vikas gupta and priyank sharma is upset because they miss film padmavati

बिग बॉस के घर में जाने का मतलब बाकि दुनिया से आपका कनेक्शन कटना। जी हां, ऐसा ही कुछ इन दिनों बिग बॉस के कंटेस्टेंट के साथ हो रहा है। घर के दो कंटेस्टेंट को एक ऐसी बात का दुख है, जो हुई ही नहीं है। इस बात का खुलासा Voot पर शेयर किए गए एक अनकट वीडियो में हुआ। 

