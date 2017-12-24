बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'पद्मावती' के लिए विकास और प्रियांक ने जताया दुख, कही बड़ी बात
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 08:01 PM IST
बिग बॉस के घर में जाने का मतलब बाकि दुनिया से आपका कनेक्शन कटना। जी हां, ऐसा ही कुछ इन दिनों बिग बॉस के कंटेस्टेंट के साथ हो रहा है। घर के दो कंटेस्टेंट को एक ऐसी बात का दुख है, जो हुई ही नहीं है। इस बात का खुलासा Voot पर शेयर किए गए एक अनकट वीडियो में हुआ।
