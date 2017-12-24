Download App
मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर टूटा प्रियंका चोपड़ा का दिल, ट्विटर पर उड़ेला दर्द

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 06:39 PM IST
priyanka chopra missed convocation ceremony at Bareilly International University

बॉलीवुड से हॉलीवुड की राह कर चुकी प्रियंका चोपड़ा इस वक्त भारत में हैं, लेकिन उनके साथ मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर जो हुआ उससे वह परेशान हो गईं। प्रियंका मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर फ्लाइट के इंतजार में बैठी हुई थी, पर उनके साथ कुछ ऐसा हुआ वह अपना दर्द छुपा नहीं पाईं। उन्होंने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर अपना दर्द कहा। 

