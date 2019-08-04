शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh revealed her relationship in beginning with actor Pawan Singh

भोजपुरी अभिनेत्री अक्षरा ने पवन सिंह पर जड़े कैसे आरोप? कैसे हुआ प्यार, ब्रेकअप और FIR

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 04 Aug 2019 08:20 PM IST
Pawan Singh, Akshara Singh
1 of 5
Pawan Singh, Akshara Singh - फोटो : social media
एक समय ऐसा था जब भोजपुरी स्टार पवन सिंह और अक्षरा सिंह की जोड़ी कभी सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर जबरदस्त हिट होती थी। रील के साथ पवन और अक्षरा का रियल लाइफ रोमांस भी चला। जब पवन सिंह की शादी हुई तो दोनों का रिश्ता टूट गया। अब अक्षरा सिंह ने गायक-अभिनेता पवन सिंह के खिलाफ मुंबई के मालवणी पुलिस थाने पर शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। 
pawan singh akshara singh bhojpuri cinema पवन सिंह अक्षरा सिंह भोजपुरी सिनेमा
