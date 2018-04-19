शहर चुनें

अमिताभ बच्चन को टक्कर देने आ रहा ये भोजपुरी एक्टर 'चिंटू', 35 साल बाद 'कुली' की आएगी याद

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 19 Apr 2018 09:47 AM IST
प्रदीप पांडे
भोजपुरी एक्टर प्रदीप पांडे अपनी नई फिल्म लेकर आ रहे हैं । इस फिल्म का नाम है 'माई रे माई हमका उहे लइकी चाही' । इस फिल्म में प्रदीप के साथ प्रीति ध्यानी भी लीड रोल में होंगी । फिल्म के डायरेक्टर अजय कुमार झा ने इसे एक एंटरटेनिंग मूवी बताया है । 
