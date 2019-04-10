लाखों फैंस की डिमांड पर बाहुबली ने किया ये काम, अब यहां भी आएंगे नजर

{"_id":"5cae357ebdec2213ed0cd06c","slug":"baahubali-actor-make-instagram-debut-after-demand-of-fans","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0941\u092c\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0905\u092c \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Baahubali
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5cae357ebdec2213ed0cd06c","slug":"baahubali-actor-make-instagram-debut-after-demand-of-fans","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0941\u092c\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0905\u092c \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
saaho and baahubali
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cae357ebdec2213ed0cd06c","slug":"baahubali-actor-make-instagram-debut-after-demand-of-fans","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0941\u092c\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0905\u092c \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
baahubali 2
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5cae357ebdec2213ed0cd06c","slug":"baahubali-actor-make-instagram-debut-after-demand-of-fans","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0941\u092c\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0905\u092c \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
prabhas
- फोटो : file photo