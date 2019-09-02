शहर चुनें

मलाइका अरोड़ा की तस्वीर पर अर्जुन कपूर के चाचा ने किया कमेंट, 'तुम्हारे घर का फोटोग्राफर...'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 02 Sep 2019 04:14 PM IST
Malaika Arora,Sanjay Kapoor
1 of 5
Malaika Arora,Sanjay Kapoor - फोटो : amar ujala
बॉलीवुड अभिनेता अर्जुन कपूर लंबे समय से मलाइका अरोड़ा को डेट करने की वजह से सुर्खियों में छाए हुए हैं। इन दोनों को अक्सर साथ में देखा जाता है। अर्जुन कपूर और मलाइका अरोड़ा इन दिनों ऑस्ट्रिया में छुट्टियां मना रहे हैं। ये दोनों वहां की तस्वीर समय मिलते ही सोशल मीडिया पर साझा भी कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में मलाइका की एक तस्वीर पर अर्जुन कपूर के चाचा और अभिनेता संजय कपूर ने बेहद मजेदार कमेंट किया है। 
malaika arora arjun kapoor sanjay kapoor austria मलाइका अरोड़ा अर्जुन कपूर संजय कपूर ऑस्ट्रिया
Malaika Arora,Sanjay Kapoor
Malaika Arora,Sanjay Kapoor - फोटो : amar ujala
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora - फोटो : social media
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora,Sanjay Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora,Sanjay Kapoor - फोटो : amar ujala
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora - फोटो : Social Media
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora - फोटो : Social Media
