मलाइका अरोड़ा की तस्वीर पर अर्जुन कपूर के चाचा ने किया कमेंट, 'तुम्हारे घर का फोटोग्राफर...'

{"_id":"5d6ceeed8ebc3e93c02aef97","slug":"arjun-kapoor-uncle-sanjay-kapoor-interesting-comment-on-malaika-arora-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093e \u0905\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0941\u0928 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f, '\u0924\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b\u0930...'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Malaika Arora,Sanjay Kapoor
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5d6ceeed8ebc3e93c02aef97","slug":"arjun-kapoor-uncle-sanjay-kapoor-interesting-comment-on-malaika-arora-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093e \u0905\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0941\u0928 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f, '\u0924\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b\u0930...'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Malaika Arora
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d6ceeed8ebc3e93c02aef97","slug":"arjun-kapoor-uncle-sanjay-kapoor-interesting-comment-on-malaika-arora-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093e \u0905\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0941\u0928 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f, '\u0924\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b\u0930...'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora,Sanjay Kapoor
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5d6ceeed8ebc3e93c02aef97","slug":"arjun-kapoor-uncle-sanjay-kapoor-interesting-comment-on-malaika-arora-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093e \u0905\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0941\u0928 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f, '\u0924\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b\u0930...'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Malaika Arora
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5d6ceeed8ebc3e93c02aef97","slug":"arjun-kapoor-uncle-sanjay-kapoor-interesting-comment-on-malaika-arora-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093e \u0905\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0941\u0928 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f, '\u0924\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0939\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b\u0930...'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Malaika Arora
- फोटो : Social Media