शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Anurag Kashyap to Naseeruddin Shah these Theater artists Appeal to voters not vote to bjp

अनुराग कश्यप, नसीरुद्दीन शाह सहित 600 से ज्यादा हस्तियों की अपील- 'भाजपा को न दें वोट'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 06 Apr 2019 08:42 AM IST
Anurag Kashyap, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen
1 of 5
Anurag Kashyap, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen - फोटो : amar ujala
फिल्म मेकर और लेखकों के बाद अब थियेटर कलाकारों ने मतदाताओं से इस लोकसभा चुनाव में सत्तारूढ़ भाजपा को वोट ना देने की अपील की है। मीडिया में चल रही खबरों की मानें तो अपील करने वालों में नसीरुद्दीन शाह, अनुराग कश्यप और कोंकणा सेन सहित 600 से ज्यादा हस्तियां शामिल हैं। एक पत्र के जरिए इन्होंने भाजपा को वोट न देने की अपील की है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
bjp anurag kashyap naseeruddin shah konkona sen lok sabha elections 2019 भाजपा अनुराग कश्यप नसीरुद्दीन शाह कोंकणा सेन लोकसभा चुनाव 2019
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

akash ambani
Bollywood

श्लोका को झूला झुलाते नजर आए आकाश अंबानी, 1 महीने बाद सामने आईं प्रीवेडिंग फंक्शन की इनसाइड तस्वीरें

6 अप्रैल 2019

PM Modi biopic poster
Bollywood

'पीएम मोदी बायोपिक' की रिलीज डेट फाइनल और बिग बॉस 13 पर खुलासा सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

6 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
vidya balan
Bollywood

विद्या बालन ने ठुकराई थी जयललिता की बायोपिक, इस प्रधानमंत्री की वेब सीरीज में करेंगी काम

6 अप्रैल 2019

Bollywood Wedding
Bollywood

अपने पति की पहली शादी में इस उम्र की थीं ये अभिनेत्रियां, नंबर 3 तो थी मात्र एक साल की

6 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
सनी लियोनी
Bollywood

सनी लियोन को आज भी रूलाते हैं वो दिन, शूटिंग के बाद कैसे होते थे हालात, खुद किया खुलासा

5 अप्रैल 2019

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस
Bollywood

सबसे कम पढ़ी-लिखी हैं ये 5 अभिनेत्रियां, करिश्मा कपूर ने तो छठी क्लास में ही छोड़ दी थी पढ़ाई

5 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

salman khan, amisha patel and akshay khanna
Bollywood

सलमान समेत बॉलीवुड के ये 8 फिल्म स्टार, आज भी जिनके जीवन साथी का इंतजार

5 अप्रैल 2019

Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

दिल्ली के बाजारों में इस ड्रेस में घूमती रहीं दीपिका पादुकोण, पहचान न पाए लोग

5 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
विज्ञापन
Cute Star Kids
Bollywood

तैमूर से कम क्यूट नहीं हैं इन 5 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स की बेटियां, तस्वीरे देखकर आप भी बन जाएंगे फैन

6 अप्रैल 2019

divya bharti
Bollywood

मौत के बाद दुल्हन की तरह सजाई गई थीं दिव्या भारती, पहली बार देखें अंतिम संस्कार के समय की तस्वीरें

4 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
anil ambani tina munim
Bollywood

देखिए अंबानी परिवार की बहू बनने के बाद कितनी बदली हैं एक्ट्रेस टीना, एक जमाने में दिखती थीं ऐसी

5 अप्रैल 2019

dabangg
Bollywood

'दबंग 3' की शूटिंग में शिवलिंग के अपमान के आरोप में फंसे सलमान, देनी पड़ी सफाई

5 अप्रैल 2019

Sanjay Dutt
Bollywood

माधुरी के साथ 22 साल बाद 'कलंक' करते ही छलका संजय दत्त का दर्द, बोले- 'पहले जैसे नहीं रहे एक्टर्स'

5 अप्रैल 2019

माधुरी दीक्षित
Bollywood

खुद की बायोपिक पर बोलीं 'कलंक' की माधुरी दीक्षित, 'यह अभिनेत्री निभाए मेरा रोल'

5 अप्रैल 2019

parveen babi
Bollywood

परवीन बाबी के साथ पत्नी को छोड़ लिव इन में रहते थे महेश भट्ट, एक रात घर पहुंचे तो नजारा देख होश उड़ गए

4 अप्रैल 2019

Divya bharti
Bollywood

दिव्या भारती की बहन को नहीं मिल रहा फिल्मों में काम, ऐसे करना पड़ रहा गुजारा

4 अप्रैल 2019

दिव्या भारती
Bollywood

दिव्या भारती की मौत के बाद फिल्म स्क्रीनिंग के दौरान घटी थी अजीब घटना, डर से सहम गए थे लोग

5 अप्रैल 2019

salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान खान के भांजे पर ट्रोलर ने किया भद्दा कमेंट, करारा जवाब मिला तो बोलती हुई बंद

4 अप्रैल 2019

bollywood actre
Bollywood

बिना मेकअप के इन 5 अभिनेत्रियों को पहचान पाना होगा मुश्किल

5 अप्रैल 2019

ट्रैक्टर पर बैठीं हेमा मालिनी
Bollywood

गेहूं काटने से लेकर ट्रैक्टर चलाने तक, वोट के लिए क्या-क्या तरीके अपना रहीं 'ड्रीम गर्ल'

5 अप्रैल 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

शूटिंग के वक्त को-स्टार को दिल दे बैठी थीं ये 7 बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस, बस एक की ही हुई शादी

4 अप्रैल 2019

shahid kapoor
Bollywood

सुपरस्टार होते हुए भी आम आदमी की जिंदगी जीते हैं शाहिद कपूर, खुद खरीदने जाते हैं आटा-दाल-सब्जी

4 अप्रैल 2019

Anurag Kashyap, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen
Anurag Kashyap, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen - फोटो : amar ujala
naseeruddin shah
naseeruddin shah - फोटो : you tube
anurag kashyap
anurag kashyap - फोटो : file photo
konkona sen sharma
konkona sen sharma - फोटो : file photo
naseeruddin shah
naseeruddin shah - फोटो : file photo
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.