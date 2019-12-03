शहर चुनें

अनुपम खेर ने 33 की उम्र में निभाया था राजेश खन्ना के ससुर का रोल, फोटो शेयर कर बताया किस्सा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 03 Dec 2019 01:13 PM IST
vijay
1 of 5
vijay - फोटो : social media
बॉलीवुड में अनुपम खेर ने एक शानदार सफर तय किया है । 64 की उम्र में भी वो लगातार फिल्मों में काम कर रहे हैं । इसके अलावा वो सोशल मीडिया पर भी काफी एक्टिव रहते हैं । अनुपम अक्सर फिल्मों से जुड़ी पुरानी तस्वीरों को शेयर कर यादें ताजा करते हैं । हाल ही में अनुपम ने एक ऐसी ही तस्वीर शेयर की ।
anupam kher
vijay
vijay - फोटो : social media
anupam kher
anupam kher - फोटो : social media
anupam kher
anupam kher
ram lakhan anupam kher
ram lakhan anupam kher
anupam kher
anupam kher
