अनुपम खेर ऐसा क्यों बोले, 'किसी की बाल्टी बनने से अच्छा है मोदी का चमचा बनना'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 11:24 AM IST
Anupam kher says i do not care what people says on closeness with pm narendra modi
पीएम मोदी और उनकी नीतियों की तारीफ करने वाले अभिनेता अनुपम खेर एक बार फिर अपने बयानों की वजह से चर्चा में आ गए है। हाल ही में अनुपम खेर ने एक टीवी इंटरव्यू के दौरान कहा, 'किसी की बाल्टी होने से अच्छा है, मोदी का चमचा होना।'
anupam kher narendra modi ftii

