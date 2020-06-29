शहर चुनें
Anupam Kher Reply To Shashi Tharoor and Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Shekhar Suman Demands Cbi Investigation

शशि थरूर से भिड़े अनुपम खेर और सुशांत सुसाइड केस में सीबीआई जांच की मांग, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 29 Jun 2020 08:09 AM IST
बॉलीवुड
बॉलीवुड - फोटो : Social Media
कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर और अभिनेता अनुपम खेर के बीच आए दिन किसी न किसी मुद्दे पर टकराव हो जाता है। दोनों अपने-अपने क्षेत्र के माहिर खिलाड़ी हैं इसलिए जवाब देने में कोई पीछे नहीं हटता। हाल ही में शशि थरूर ने एक बार फिर अनुपम खेर के एक पुराने ट्वीट को लेकर उन्हें घेरने की कोशिश की जिसपर अभिनेता ने उनकी जमकर क्लास लगा दी।

आठ साल पुराने ट्वीट पर तंज कसने की कोशिश कर रहे थे शशि थरूर, अनुपम खेर ने लगा दी क्लास
 
anupam kher shashi tharoor sushant singh rajput shekhar suman bhabiji ghar par hain
 
बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड को बिजली ने दिया झटका, बढ़े बिल से परेशान हुए सितारे

29 जून 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और मुकेश छाबड़ा
Bollywood

ऑडिशन में कभी फेल नहीं हुए थे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, मुकेश छाबड़ा ने भावुक पोस्ट साझा कर किया याद

29 जून 2020

शहनाज ट्रेजरीवाला बर्थडे
Bollywood

39 साल की हुईं 'इश्क विश्क' की 'अलीशा', शाहिद कपूर के साथ डेब्यू किया अब फिल्मों से दूर जी रहीं ऐसी जिंदगी

29 जून 2020

वाहबीज डोराबजी, जेनिफर विंगेट, श्वेता तिवारी
Television

तलाक के बाद ज्यादा खुश हैं टेलीविजन की ये अभिनेत्रियां, श्वेता तिवारी और चाहत खन्ना की दूसरी शादी भी रही असफल

29 जून 2020

शेखर सुमन, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और नीतीश कुमार
Bollywood

सुशांत की खुदकुशी पर शक, सीएम नीतीश कुमार से सीबीआई जांच की मांग करेंगे शेखर सुमन

29 जून 2020

रतन राजपूत, पिता के साथ सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के पिता से मिलने पहुंची रतन राजपूत, कहा- 'हिम्मत देने गई थी पर लेकर आ रही हूं'

29 जून 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, रिया चक्रवर्ती, महेश भट्ट
Bollywood

महेश भट्ट के ऑफिस की कर्मचारी का खुलासा, सुशांत के बारे में रिया चक्रवर्ती निर्देशक से लेती थीं सलाह

29 जून 2020

नौशीन अली सरदार
Television

डेब्यू सीरियल से लेकर अब तक इस अभिनेत्री का लुक बदल गया इतना, सर्जरी के सवालों पर दिया था ये जवाब

29 जून 2020

साउथ सिनेमा के सुपरस्टार की बेटियां
Bollywood

रजनीकांत से बाहुबली के कटप्पा तक, फिल्मों से दूर हैं इन स्टार्स की बेटियां, खूबसूरती के मामले में हीरोइनों को भी देती हैं टक्कर

28 जून 2020

धारावाहिकों की शूटिंग हुई शुरू
Bollywood

कलाकारों के चेहरों पर खिली मुस्कान, इन कॉमेडी धारावाहिकों की शूटिंग फिर से हुई शुरू

28 जून 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, शोएब अख्तर
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत पर शोएब अख्तर का बड़ा बयान, कहा- 'उनमें आत्मविश्वास नहीं था...'

28 जून 2020

सोनू निगम, भूषण कुमार, दिव्या खोसला कुमार
Bollywood

सोनू निगम को लेकर बंटा बॉलीवुड, भूषण कुमार पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा था- 'फिल्मों से बड़ा है म्यूजिक माफिया'

28 जून 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस में हर एंगल पर हो रही जांच, डीसीपी त्रिमुखे ने दी जानकारी

28 जून 2020

तापसी पन्नू
Bollywood

अपने घर का इतना ज्यादा बिजली का बिल देखकर हैरान हुईं तापसी पन्नू, बिजली कंपनी पर यूं निकाला गुस्सा

28 जून 2020

सुधीर मिश्रा, शेखर कपूर
Bollywood

सुधीर मिश्रा ने बताई बॉलीवुड में निर्देशकों की हैसियत, शेखर कपूर ने दी बेहतरीन सलाह

28 जून 2020

सुशांत सिंह के घर पहुंचे नाना पाटेकर
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के पटना वाले घर पहुंचे नाना पाटेकर, परिवार संग मिलकर बांटा दुख

28 जून 2020

फिल्म- प्रतिज्ञा
Bollywood

45 साल पुरानी अपनी इस फिल्म को धर्मेंद्र ने किया याद, नजर आईं हेमा मालिनी भी

28 जून 2020

किम शर्मा
Bollywood

किम शर्मा ने विशाल ददलानी को इस अंदाज में दी जन्मदिन की बधाई, KISS करते हुए तस्वीरें हुईं थीं वायरल

28 जून 2020

भोजपुरी सुपरस्टार्स
Bollywood

पहली बार देखिए भोजपुरी के इन सुपरस्टार्स की पत्नियों की तस्वीर, पति के स्टारडम के बाद भी जीती हैं साधारण जिंदगी

28 जून 2020

आरडी बर्मन, जावेद अख्तर
Bollywood

आरडी बर्मन के बुरे दौर को लेकर एक शख्स ने जावेद अख्तर से पूछा ऐसा सवाल, अब गीतकार ने दिया ये जवाब

28 जून 2020

आमिर खान, लारा दत्ता, करण जौहर
Bollywood

लॉकडाउन में इन सितारों का असल लुक आया सामने, सफेद बालों के साथ बिंदास अंदाज में आए नजर

28 जून 2020

सिंबा
Bollywood

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हिंदी सिनेप्रेमियों को मिला नायाब तोहफा, अनलॉक में रिलीज होगी रोहित शेट्टी की ये फिल्म

28 जून 2020

