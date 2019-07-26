शहर चुनें

Photo Gallery › Entertainment › Bollywood › anup jalota mother kamla jalota prayer meet udit narayan to talat aziz reached there

PHOTOS: अनूप जलोटा की मां की प्रेयर मीट, उदित नारायण से पंकज उधास तक श्रद्धांजलि देने पहुंचे

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 26 Jul 2019 11:18 AM IST
anup jalota
anup jalota - फोटो : social media
भजन सिंगर और बिग बॉस एक्स कंटेस्टेंट अनूप जलोटा की मां कमला जलोटा का 19 जुलाई को निधन हो गया था । वो 85 साल की थीं । खबरों की मानें तो वो लंबे समय से बीमार थीं । उन्हें मुंबई के हिंदुजा अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था । वहीं उन्होंने अंतिम सांस ली । 21 जुलाई को कमला जलोटा के पार्थिव शरीर का अंतिम संस्कार किया गया । 
 
anup jalota anup jalota mother kamla jalota prayer meet kamla jalota died bigg boss बिग बॉस 12 बिग बॉस अनूप जलोटा जसलीन मथारू कमला जलोटा कमला जलोटा प्रेयरमीट
malaika and amrita arora
Bollywood

बहन अमृता पर मलाइका अरोड़ा ने लगा दिया ये आरोप, फोटो शेयर कर दिया सबूत

25 जुलाई 2019

anup jalota
anup jalota - फोटो : social media
anup jalota
anup jalota - फोटो : social media
poonam dhillon
poonam dhillon - फोटो : social media
pankaj udhas
pankaj udhas - फोटो : social media
prayer meet
prayer meet - फोटो : social media
javed akhtar
javed akhtar - फोटो : social media
prayer meet
prayer meet - फोटो : social media
