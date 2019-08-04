शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Andhadhun actress tabu revealed director Sriram Raghavan did not want to reveal the end of Andhadhun

'अंधाधुन' पर तब्बू का बड़ा खुलासा,कहा-'निर्देशक फिल्म के क्लाइमेक्स का खुलासा नहीं करना चाहते थे'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 04 Aug 2019 10:40 PM IST
AndhaDhun
1 of 5
AndhaDhun - फोटो : file photo
बीते साल आई अभिनेता आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म 'अंधाधुन' काफी हिट रही थीं। जबरदस्त थ्रिलर से भरपूर इस फिल्म में आयुष्मान खुराना के साथ दिग्गज अभिनेत्री तब्बू और राधिका आप्टे मुख्य भूमिका में थीं। इस फिल्म की कहानी ने ना केवल दर्शकों के दिलों को जीता बल्कि समीक्षकों ने भी जमकर तारीफ की। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
ayushmann khurrana andhadhun tabu shriram raghavan indian film festival melbourne 2019 आयुष्मान खुराना तब्बू अंधाधुन श्रीराम राघवन इंडियन फिल्म फेस्टिवल मेलबर्न 2019
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

akshay kumar
Bollywood

गारंटी कुमार का तमगा मिलने पर बोले अक्षय कुमार, फिर शुरू हो सकता है फ्लॉप फिल्मों का सिलसिला

4 अगस्त 2019

राखी सावंत
Bollywood

राखी सावंत ने क्यों छुपाई शादी की बात? हनीमून की तस्वीरें वायरल होते ही सामने आई सच्चाई

4 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
Himalayan Institute of Technology

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
Govinda
Bollywood

मानसिक बीमारी से ग्रस्त हैं गोविंदा! दोस्त का खुलासा- एक्टर को मदद की सख्त जरूरत

4 अगस्त 2019

Pawan Singh, Akshara Singh
Bollywood

भोजपुरी अभिनेत्री अक्षरा ने पवन सिंह पर जड़े कैसे आरोप? कैसे हुआ प्यार, ब्रेकअप और FIR

4 अगस्त 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Bollywood
Bollywood

किशोर कुमार, अरबाज का जन्मदिन और संजय और त्रिशाला में बढ़ती दूरियां सहित ये हैं 5 बड़ी खबरें

4 अगस्त 2019

Parveen Babi and A.K. Hangal
Bollywood

पाई पाई को मोहताज हो गए थे ये 5 बॉलीवुड स्टार, एक ने तो भीख मांगकर किया गुजारा

4 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

Bijay Anand, Kajol
Bollywood

कभी एक फिल्म में काजोल से शादी करने वाला था ये शख्स, अब हालत देख नहीं होगा यकीन

4 अगस्त 2019

Kjaol
Bollywood

अंगूठी में जबरदस्त टोटका करती हैं काजोल, बर्थडे पर जानें अजय की पत्नी के अनसुने तथ्य

4 अगस्त 2019

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
Himalayan Institute of Technology

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
विज्ञापन
genelia d'souza ritesh deshmukh
Bollywood

25 की उम्र में जेनेलिया बनी थीं महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री की बहू, 10 साल डेट करने के बाद लिया था शादी का फैसला

4 अगस्त 2019

Jason Statham, Idris Elba and Dwayne Johnson
Bollywood

हॉब्स एंड शॉ ने दूसरे दिन भी की शानदार कमाई, एनसीआर के थिएटर्स ने कलेक्शन में मारी बाजी

4 अगस्त 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
urvashi dholakia
Bollywood

'नच बलिये' की कंटेस्टेंट बनने के एक हफ्ते बाद ही उर्वशी ने खरीदी लग्जरी कार, वायरल हो रहीं तस्वीरें

4 अगस्त 2019

tanuja
Bollywood

काजोल की मां को पहली ही फिल्म में डायरेक्टर ने मार दिया था थप्पड़, फूट-फूटकर रोई थीं

4 अगस्त 2019

Trishala With Sanjay Dutt
Bollywood

त्रिशाला और संजय दत्त के बीच बढ़ रही है दरार! दोस्त का खुलासा- बेटी के लिए दरवाजे बंद

4 अगस्त 2019

Salman Khan, Arbaz khan, Malaika arora
Bollywood

अरबाज के चक्कर में मलाइका ने सलमान तक को कर दिया था इग्नोर, शादी के लिए मिले थे हजारों ऑफर

4 अगस्त 2019

Ajay Devgn, Kajol
Bollywood

काजोल-अजय के बारे में कहते थे लोग, चंद दिनों तक ही टिकेगी शादी, 20 साल बाद भी ऐसे...

4 अगस्त 2019

राखी सावंत
Bollywood

दुनिया से छुपकर राखी सावंत ने रचाई थी शादी, इन तस्वीरों से हो गया पति के नाम का खुलासा

4 अगस्त 2019

shashikala
Bollywood

शशिकला ने हिट फिल्मों की लाइन लगा दी थी, एक समय ऐसा आया जब सड़क पर सोना पड़ा

4 अगस्त 2019

govinda
Bollywood

'अवतार' का रोल ठुकराने की बात कह ट्रोल हुए थे गोविंदा, अब ट्रोलर्स को दिया ये करारा जवाब

4 अगस्त 2019

Tanisha, Shamita and Amrita
Bollywood

काजोल ही नहीं इन चार हिट एक्ट्रेस की बहनें भी हैं फ्लॉप, रिंकी तो जी रहीं गुमनामी की जिंदगी

4 अगस्त 2019

parineeti chopra
Bollywood

दहेज को तोहफा बताने वालों पर गुस्साईं परिणीति, बोलीं- 'एक लड़की की कीमत लगाना शर्मनाक'

4 अगस्त 2019

anshula kapoor
Bollywood

मलाइका के बारे में क्या सोचती हैं अर्जुन कपूर की बहन अंशुला, पहली बार पूछने पर दिया ये जवाब

4 अगस्त 2019

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस ने मुख्यमंत्री के बेटे के साथ लिए थे सात फेरे, बेहद रोमांचक है इनकी लव स्टोरी

4 अगस्त 2019

AndhaDhun
AndhaDhun - फोटो : file photo
Andhadhun
Andhadhun
tabu
tabu - फोटो : file photo
andhadhun
andhadhun - फोटो : file photo
अंधाधुन का पोस्टर
अंधाधुन का पोस्टर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

धारा 370 और राम मंदिर पर दिखे रामदेव के कड़े तेवर, जानें क्या बोले

जम्मू-कश्मीर में मची हलचल के बीच कश्मीर पर और राम मंदिर निर्माण पर क्या बोले रामदेव सुनिए।

4 अगस्त 2019

सीएम योगी 2:30

सोनभद्र नरसंहार: सीएम योगी का बड़ा एक्शन, डीएम और एसपी पर गिरी गाज

4 अगस्त 2019

उन्नाव 1:00

पेशी के लिए दिल्ली भेजे गए कुलदीप सिंह, जेल के बाहर की पीड़िता के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना

4 अगस्त 2019

कश्मीर 2:19

इस बार जम्मू-कश्मीर में आर-पार की लड़ाई!

4 अगस्त 2019

चंद्रयान 2 3:34

Chandrayaan 2 की नजर से देखिए पृथ्वी का नजारा, इसरो ने शेयर की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

4 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited