'अंधाधुन' पर तब्बू का बड़ा खुलासा,कहा-'निर्देशक फिल्म के क्लाइमेक्स का खुलासा नहीं करना चाहते थे'

{"_id":"5d4711158ebc3e6ccf654896","slug":"andhadhun-actress-tabu-revealed-director-sriram-raghavan-did-not-want-to-reveal-the-end-of-andhadhun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0905\u0902\u0927\u093e\u0927\u0941\u0928' \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0942 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e,\u0915\u0939\u093e-'\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0915 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092e\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
AndhaDhun
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d4711158ebc3e6ccf654896","slug":"andhadhun-actress-tabu-revealed-director-sriram-raghavan-did-not-want-to-reveal-the-end-of-andhadhun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0905\u0902\u0927\u093e\u0927\u0941\u0928' \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0942 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e,\u0915\u0939\u093e-'\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0915 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092e\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
andhadhun
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d4711158ebc3e6ccf654896","slug":"andhadhun-actress-tabu-revealed-director-sriram-raghavan-did-not-want-to-reveal-the-end-of-andhadhun","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0905\u0902\u0927\u093e\u0927\u0941\u0928' \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0942 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e,\u0915\u0939\u093e-'\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0915 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0907\u092e\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अंधाधुन का पोस्टर
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया