शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   amitabh bachchan to twinkle khanna share their difficulties in mumbai flood

मुंबई में बारिश से परेशान हुए बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज, बिग बी से टि्वकंल खन्ना तक ने किए मजेदार ट्वीट

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 02 Jul 2019 05:33 PM IST
amitabh bachchan
1 of 7
amitabh bachchan - फोटो : social media
बारिश शुरू होते ही मुंबई में जल भराव की समस्या शुरू हो जाती है । पिछले कुछ दिनों से मुंबई में हो रही बारिश से आम ही नहीं खास लोग भी परेशान हैं । बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अपनी परेशानी बता रहे हैं । इसमें अमिताभ बच्चन, टि्वंकल खन्ना से लेकर कई टीवी एक्टर तक शामिल हैं । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
mumbai flood mumbai monsoon amitabh bachchan twinkle khanna rakul preet esha gupta मुंबई बाढ़ अमिताभ बच्चन टि्वंकल खन्ना ईशा गुप्ता सोनम कपूर
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सनी लियोनी
Bollywood

मुंबई की बारिश पर सनी लियोनी बोलीं- पता ही नहीं चला, तो यूजर्स बोले- '13 लोग मर गए हैं'

2 जुलाई 2019

Mayuri, Zaira and Meenakshi Seshadri
Bollywood

जायरा वसीम ही नहीं इन 8 एक्ट्रेस ने भी अचानक छोड़ी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री, अब जी रहीं गुमनामी की जिंदगी

2 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
himesh
Bollywood

मुंबई-पुणे एक्सप्रेस पर हुआ हिमेश रेशमिया की कार का एक्सीडेंट, ड्राइवर के पैर में आई चोट

2 जुलाई 2019

Mohra film
Bollywood

तस्वीरों में देखिए 25 साल में कितनी बदल गई 'मोहरा' की स्टारकास्ट, एक ने तो दुनिया को कह दिया अलविदा

2 जुलाई 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
मिमि चक्रवर्ती और नुसरत जहां
Bollywood

सांसद नुसरत जहां को जगन्नाथ यात्रा में मुख्य अतिथि बनने का न्यौता, शादी पर जारी हो चुका फतवा

2 जुलाई 2019

ऋतिक रोशन
Bollywood

ऋतिक रोशन ने किया सुपरहिट भोजपुरी गाने 'लॉलीपॉल लागेलू' पर जोरदार डांस, बाद में बोले- 'गर्दा उड़ा दिए'

2 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

rajeev sen
Bollywood

सुष्मिता सेन के भाई-भाभी थाईलैंड में मना रहे हनीमून, नई तस्वीरें आईं सामने

2 जुलाई 2019

mohammad aziz
Bollywood

सारे शिकवे गिले भुलाकर जिए मोहम्मद अजीज, पढ़िए उनकी 10 अनसुनी कहानियां

2 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
विज्ञापन
Aamir Khan and PM Modi
Bollywood

केंद्र सरकार के 'जल शक्ति अभियान' के बारे में आमिर खान ने लिखी पोस्ट, पीएम मोदी ने दिया ये कमेंट

2 जुलाई 2019

bollywood starts
Bollywood

जायरा वसीम के जैसी नहीं इन 4 एक्ट्रेस की सोच, बॉलीवुड में एक्टिंग से कमा रहीं नाम-शोहरत

2 जुलाई 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
आर्टिकल 15
Bollywood

'आर्टिकल 15' ने पहले वीकेंड में की इतनी कमाई, कामयाबी की शोहरत में हिस्सा बंटाने उतरा जी स्टूडियोज

2 जुलाई 2019

sara ali khan
Bollywood

कार्तिक और सारा की इस तस्वीर को देख रणवीर सिंह ने की टांग खिंचाई, लिखा ये कमेंट

2 जुलाई 2019

aditya pancholi
Bollywood

रेप मामले में फंसे आदित्य पंचोली ने कोर्ट में दी अग्रिम जमानत की अर्जी, एक्ट्रेस ने लगाया था आरोप

2 जुलाई 2019

divya bharti, raveena tandon, akshay kumar
Bollywood

इस फिल्म की शूटिंग के 5 दिन बाद दिव्या भारती की हुई थी मौत, मेकर्स को बदलनी पड़ी लीड एक्ट्रेस

2 जुलाई 2019

katrina kaif
Bollywood

VIDEO: कटरीना कैफ ने सेल्फी के लिए उतावले फैंस को अच्छे से किया हैंडल, यूजर्स कर रहे तारीफ

2 जुलाई 2019

kartik aaryan
Bollywood

इम्तियाज अली को गले लगाकर क्यों रोने लगे कार्तिक आर्यन, वीडियो आया सामने

2 जुलाई 2019

Huma Qureshi
Bollywood

टीम इंडिया की 'भगवा' जर्सी पर सवाल उठा ट्रोल हुईं हुमा कुरैशी, यूजर्स बोले- नौटंकी की जरूरत नहीं

2 जुलाई 2019

kareena kapoor
Bollywood

'रिफ्यूजी' में अभिषेक बच्चन के साथ रोमांटिक सीन नहीं करना चाहती थीं करीना, कहा- 'वो मेरे भाई की तरह'

2 जुलाई 2019

sunny deol
Bollywood

गुरदासपुर में प्रतिनिधि बनाते ही ट्रोल हुए सनी देओल, यूजर्स बोले- 'ये लोग अपनी जिम्मेदारी नहीं लेते'

2 जुलाई 2019

Zaira Wasim, Raveena Tondon
Bollywood

जायरा वसीम पर भड़कने के बाद रवीना टंडन को हुआ पछतावा, इस वजह से ट्वीट किया डिलीट

2 जुलाई 2019

anand mahindra, amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

अमिताभ से माफी मांगते हुए आनंद महिंद्रा का ट्वीट-इस हफ्ते एक बिग बी और वो है बिग बजट, ये मिला जवाब

2 जुलाई 2019

anupam kher
Bollywood

अमर उजाला से खास बातचीत में बोले अनुपम खेर, 'बड़े स्टार की फिल्म हिट होने की गारंटी खत्म'

2 जुलाई 2019

amitabh bachchan
amitabh bachchan - फोटो : social media
amitabh bachchan
amitabh bachchan - फोटो : social media
sonam kapoor
sonam kapoor - फोटो : social media
twinkle khanna, akshay kumar
twinkle khanna, akshay kumar - फोटो : social media
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
crystle dsouza
crystle dsouza - फोटो : social media
karan patel
karan patel
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

VIDEO : कार्तिक और सारा की इस तस्वीर को देख रणवीर सिंह ने की टांग खिंचाई, लिखा ये कमेंट

सारा अली खान और कार्तिक आर्यन इन दिनों अपनी फिल्मों से ज्यादा अफेयर की खबरों को लेकर चर्चा में हैं । हाल ही में दोनों ने अपनी अगली फिल्म 'लव आजकल 2' की शूटिंग पूरी की है ।

2 जुलाई 2019

बारिश बनाम गर्मी

खतरनाक हो गया है देश में मौसम का बदला मिजाज, कहीं आसमानी आफत तो कहीं भयंकर गर्मी बरसा रही कहर

2 जुलाई 2019

ट्रेन

संघमित्रा एक्सप्रेस के एसी कोच में भरा पानी, मिनटों में ट्रेन बन गई स्वीमिंग पूल

2 जुलाई 2019

लोन 1:37

इन बैंकों ने ब्याज दरों में की कटौती, एक क्लिक में देखें उद्योग जगत की बड़ी खबरें

2 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:13

मुंबई में बारिश का कहर, एयरपोर्ट पर फिसला प्लेन

2 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.