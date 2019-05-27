शहर चुनें

तस्वीरों में देखिए वीरू देवगन की अंतिम यात्रा, अमिताभ, शाहरुख समेत उमड़े ये बॉलीवुड सितारे

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 27 May 2019 09:40 PM IST
ajay devgn
1 of 10
ajay devgn - फोटो : Twitter
बॉलीवुड के एक्शन और स्टंटमैन वीरू देवगन के निधन से फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में शोक की लहर है। उन्होंने कई हिंदी फिल्मों में अपने शानदार एक्शन और स्टंट सीन से काफी लोकप्रियता बटोरी। उन्होंने अमिताभ बच्चन सहित बेटे अजय देवगन की कई फिल्मों में बतौर एक्शन डायरेक्टर काम किया। वीरू देवगन का अंतिम संस्कार मुंबई के विले पार्ले में किया गया। इस दौरान अजय देवगन के घर पर बॉलीवुड सितारों को तांता लगा रहा। तस्वीरों के जरिए हम आपको बताते हैं कि वीरू देवगन के निधन पर कौन-कौन से  सितारे उनके अंतिम संस्कार में पहुंचे।
ajay devgn veeru devgn veeru devgan amitabh bachchan shah rukh khan अजय देवगन वीरू देवगन अमिताभ बच्चन शाहरुख खान
ajay devgn
ajay devgn - फोटो : Twitter
sunny deol
sunny deol - फोटो : Twitter
काजोल ऐश्वर्या के साथ
काजोल ऐश्वर्या के साथ - फोटो : Twitter
arjun kapoor
arjun kapoor - फोटो : Self
अनिल कपूर
अनिल कपूर - फोटो : Self
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan - फोटो : social media
srk
srk - फोटो : viral
sanjay dutt
sanjay dutt - फोटो : Twitter
mahesh bhatt
mahesh bhatt - फोटो : Twitter
विद्या बालन
विद्या बालन - फोटो : social media
