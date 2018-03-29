बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5abcaa514f1c1be2298b47ac","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-shares-his-second-look-for-chiranjeevi-sye-raa-narasimha-reddy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"डेब्यू फिल्म में सामने आया अमिताभ बच्चन का एक और लुक, बॉलीवुड से कोई नाता नहीं ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"बॉलीवुड","slug":"bollywood"}}
डेब्यू फिल्म में सामने आया अमिताभ बच्चन का एक और लुक, बॉलीवुड से कोई नाता नहीं
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 29 Mar 2018 02:43 PM IST
अमिताभ बच्चन की फिल्म 102 नॉट आउट का ट्रेलर हाल ही में रिलीज हुआ है। फिल्म में अमिताभ 102 साल के एक ऐसे पिता का किरदार निभा रहे हैं जो अपने बेटे से ज्यादा आशावादी है। इसके अलावा अमिताभ आमिर खान के साथ ठग्स ऑफ हिंदोस्तान में भी नजर आने वाले हैं।
