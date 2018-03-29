शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Amitabh Bachchan Shares His second look For Chiranjeevi Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

डेब्यू फिल्म में सामने आया अमिताभ बच्चन का एक और लुक, बॉलीवुड से कोई नाता नहीं

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 29 Mar 2018 02:43 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan
1 of 5
अमिताभ बच्चन की फिल्म 102 नॉट आउट का ट्रेलर हाल ही में रिलीज हुआ है। फिल्म में अमिताभ 102 साल के एक ऐसे पिता का किरदार निभा रहे हैं जो अपने बेटे से ज्यादा आशावादी है। इसके अलावा अमिताभ आमिर खान के साथ ठग्स ऑफ हिंदोस्तान में भी नजर आने वाले हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
amitabh bachchan sye raa narasimha reddy chiranjeevi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

शेरा
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के 'बादशाह' पर बाज की तरह नजर रखता है उनका बॉडीगार्ड, सैलरी के मामले में शेरा को दी मात

29 मार्च 2018

aamir khan
Bollywood

अक्षय और सलमान के बाद अब आमिर ने भी नकारा इस बिग बजट की फिल्म का ऑफर

29 मार्च 2018

जाह्नवी कपूर
Bollywood

जाह्नवी की गोद पर बैठे ईशान खट्टर की फोटो वायरल, अपने हीरो के बाल ठीक करती दिखीं श्रीदेवी की बेटी

29 मार्च 2018

श्लोका मेहता
Bollywood

अंबानी परिवार की होने वाली बहू ने सगाई में पहनी कटरीना से भी ज्यादा सस्ती ड्रेस, आप भी जान लें कीमत

29 मार्च 2018

Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

भारत में बैन इस पाकिस्तानी हीरो के साथ नजर आएंगी दीपिका, रणवीर से ब्रेकअप की आ गई थी नौबत

29 मार्च 2018

Saif and Sara
Bollywood

सारा, तैमूर और इब्राहिम पर पहली बार खुलकर बोले सैफ, सोच में पड़ जाएंगी अमृता-करीना

29 मार्च 2018

More in Bollywood

Sunil Grover
Bollywood

कपिल का शो शुरू होते ही सामने आया डॉ. मशहूर गुलाटी का हमशक्ल, पहचान न पाए सुनील ग्रोवर

29 मार्च 2018

Isabelle Kaif
Bollywood

आखिरकार कटरीना कैफ की बहन को मिली फिल्म, सलमान खान के इस खास हीरो के साथ करेंगी रोमांस

29 मार्च 2018

Know some more facts about Veteran actress Anju Mahendru and her chain smoking habit
Bollywood

72 साल की उम्र में 40 सिगरेट रोजाना फूंक जाती है ये एक्ट्रेस, राजेश खन्ना के साथ अफेयर की थी चर्चा

29 मार्च 2018

kartik aryan trolled For flirting with kareena users says what about taimur
Bollywood

कार्तिक ने करीना से कहा बन जा तू मेरी रानी, यूजर्स को याद आए छोटे नवाब, बोले- अब तैमूर का क्या होगा

29 मार्च 2018

urvashi rautela
Bollywood

'हेट स्टोरी 4' की इस एक्ट्रेस ने दर्ज कराई FIR, पुलिस से पता चला क्या था मामला

29 मार्च 2018

रणबीर कपूर
Bollywood

शूटिंग पूरी करते ही शाहरुख की हीरोइन से मिलने लंदन पहुंचे रणबीर कपूर, छिप-छिपकर साथ बिता रहे समय

29 मार्च 2018

उत्पल दत्त
Bollywood

B'day Spl: कांग्रेस की हार में इस एक्टर का था बड़ा रोल, नाटक के बाद भेज दिया था जेल

29 मार्च 2018

अभिषेक बच्चन
Bollywood

अभिषेक बच्चन की इस तस्वीर का क्या है राज, एक साथ 5 फिल्में ठुकरा यूं कर रहे 'मनमर्जियां'

29 मार्च 2018

Mahira Khan
Bollywood

एक बार फिर कॉन्ट्रोवर्सी में फंसीं माहिरा खान, इंटरनेट पर Leak होते ही वायरल हुआ यह वीडियो

29 मार्च 2018

Akshaye and Rahul
Bollywood

छोटे भाई के बर्थडे पर इस हीरो ने दिया ऐसा तोहफा, देखकर इमोशनल हो जाएंगे अक्षय खन्ना

29 मार्च 2018

sui dhaaga
Bollywood

वरुण धवन ने अनुष्का को लेकर बांधे तारीफों के पुल, कहा- 'वह एक बहुत प्यारी लड़की है'

29 मार्च 2018

Anil Kapoor and Tom
Bollywood

'रेस 3' के दौरान हॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार से मिलकर गदगद हुए अनिल,7 साल पहले साथ कर चुके हैं काम

29 मार्च 2018

आराध्या बच्चन
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या की बेटी को अंबानी परिवार की पार्टी के लिए मिला था स्पेशल न्यौता, जानिए क्यों है इतना लगाव?

28 मार्च 2018

Aamir Khan
Bollywood

आमिर के 'कृष्ण अवतार' के समर्थन में बॉलीवुड के इस सेलिब्रिटी ने कट्टरपंथियों को दे डाली चेतावनी

29 मार्च 2018

Mahesh Bhatt
Bollywood

20 साल पहले फिल्म निर्देशन किया बंद, अब एक्टिंग डेब्यू करेंगे महेश भट्ट, हीरोईन का नाम भी जान लें

29 मार्च 2018

baaghi 2
Bollywood

दिशा पाटनी और टाइगर श्रॉफ के फैंस के लिए 'बागी-2' में है कुछ खास, जानिए यहां...

29 मार्च 2018

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
AMITABH BACHCHAN
Amitabh Bachchan
not out

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.