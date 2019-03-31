शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   amitabh bachchan share his feeling on social media photos viral

'ढलती उम्र' के साथ अमिताभ बच्चन की ये तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर छाईं, इस बात पर जताया अफसोस

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 31 Mar 2019 05:27 PM IST
amitabh bachchan
1 of 5
amitabh bachchan
अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan) अपनी फिल्मों के साथ सोशल मीडिया पर भी बहुत एक्टिव रहते हैं । समय-समय पर वो अपनी भावनाओं को सोशल मीडिया के जरिए फैंस के साथ शेयर करते हैं । हाल ही में बिग बी ने टि्वटर अकाउंट पर अपनी तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए बताया कि उन्हें अब किस चीज का अफसोस है । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
amitabh bachchan badla taapsee pannu अमिताभ बच्चन बदला तापसी पन्नू
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

mouni roy
Bollywood

आकाश अंबानी की शादी में मौनी रॉय ने की ऐसी हरकत, सिक्योरिटी गार्ड ने लगाई फटकार

31 मार्च 2019

Bobby Deol, Govinda and Daisy Shah
Bollywood

इन 8 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स के डूबते करियर को सलमान खान ने बचाया, एक ही हुआ सुपरहिट

31 मार्च 2019

बिहार बोर्ड की कक्षा 12वीं का रिजल्ट जानने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें.
परीक्षा परिणाम

बिहार बोर्ड की कक्षा 12वीं का रिजल्ट जानने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें.
बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

करोड़ों रुपये के सीन फ्री में कर गए ये 10 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, एक ने वापस भेज दिया था मोटी रकम का चेक

31 मार्च 2019

saroj khan
Bollywood

13 की उम्र में सरोज खान ने कबूल किया था इस्लाम धर्म, 30 साल बड़े शख्स से की थी शादी

31 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

इस फिल्म को रिजेक्ट करने का अक्षय को आज तक है दुख, बड़े पर्दे पर गाड़े थे कामयाबी के झंडे

31 मार्च 2019

Neena Amy Konkana
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार की हीरोइन ही नहीं ये 7 एक्ट्रेस भी शादी से पहले हो चुकीं प्रेग्नेंट

31 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

amy jackson
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार की ये हीरोइन शादी से पहले हुई प्रेग्नेंट, पहली तस्वीर शेयर कर कहा- 'कबसे बताना चाहती थी'

31 मार्च 2019

urmila matondkar
Bollywood

उर्मिला ने शेयर की मंदिर जाने की तस्वीर, यूजर ने कहा- 'धर्म बदलकर अब तो मरियम अख्तर मीर हो गईं'

31 मार्च 2019

बिहार बोर्ड की कक्षा 12वीं का रिजल्ट जानने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें.
परीक्षा परिणाम

बिहार बोर्ड की कक्षा 12वीं का रिजल्ट जानने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें.
विज्ञापन
बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

इन 8 बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस का शादीशुदा लोगों पर आया था दिल, शादी करने में नहीं की देरी

31 मार्च 2019

mahesh anand, saroj Khan, rajendra kumar
Bollywood

काम ना मिलने से ये 5 कलाकार एक-एक पाई को हुए मोहताज, किसी ने किया सुसाइड तो किसी ने बेचा था बंगला

31 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
sonakshi sinha
Bollywood

31 साल की सोनाक्षी सिन्हा जल्द करना चाहती हैं शादी, इस एक वजह से हो रही मुश्किल

31 मार्च 2019

Kangana Ranaut
Bollywood

जयललिता की बायोपिक करने पर इस एक्ट्रेस ने कंगना पर जताई आपत्ति, रोल के लिए नहीं मानती फिट

31 मार्च 2019

Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora
Bollywood

मलाइका अरोड़ा-अर्जुन कपूर की शादी के सवाल पर पहली बार बोले अरबाज खान, सुनने लायक है जवाब

30 मार्च 2019

salman khan
Bollywood

53 साल के सलमान खान का ये 'बचपन वाला' डांस पहले कभी नहीं देखा होगा, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

31 मार्च 2019

Chhichhore film on location picture
Bollywood

बिना मेकअप श्रद्धा कपूर दिखती हैं ऐसी, 'छिछोरे' टीम के साथ ऑन लोकेशन तस्वीरें वायरल

31 मार्च 2019

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
Bollywood

शादी की अकटलों से पहले ही मलाइका अरबाज पर कर चुकी हैं बड़ा खुलासा, 2 साल बाद तोड़ी थी चुप्पी

31 मार्च 2019

आलिया भट्ट और सोनी राजदान
Bollywood

क्या नहीं होने जा रही रणबीर-आलिया की शादी, इस वजह से मां ने दी सख्त हिदायत

31 मार्च 2019

Salman Khan and Kubbra Sait
Bollywood

सलमान खान की फिल्म के लिए इस एक्ट्रेस ने पहने ऐसे कपड़े, देखते ही मिल गया था रोल

31 मार्च 2019

Arbaaz Khan, Swara Bhaskar
Bollywood

मलाइका-अर्जुन की शादी पर अरबाज का जवाब समेत मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

31 मार्च 2019

ranbir kapoor, alia bhatt
Bollywood

आलिया ने पहली बार खुलेआम कबूला रणबीर के साथ रिलेशनशिप, शादी के सवाल पर दिया ये जवाब

31 मार्च 2019

bollywood movies
Bollywood

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर इन 4 फिल्मों का कब्जा, अब तक इतने करोड़ का रहा कलेक्शन

31 मार्च 2019

Hema Malini, PM Modi
Bollywood

हेमा मालिनी ने नाम के आगे नहीं लगाया 'चौकीदार', बोलीं- ये बात..

31 मार्च 2019

amitabh bachchan
amitabh bachchan
amitabh bachchan
amitabh bachchan
amitabh bachchan
amitabh bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan - फोटो : social media
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.