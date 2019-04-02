शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   alok nath will be seen on film de de pyar de with ajay devgn

मीटू के आरोप के बाद आलोक नाथ को मिली फिल्म, अजय देवगन के बनेंगे 'संस्कारी बाबूजी'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 02 Apr 2019 04:04 PM IST
alok nath
1 of 5
alok nath
बॉलीवुड के 'संस्कारी बाबूजी' पर पिछले साल मीटू का आरोप लगा था । प्रोड्यूसर विनता नंदा ने उन पर रेप का आरोप लगाते हुए एफआईआर दर्ज करवाई थी । ये मामला करीब 20 साल पुराना था । इसके बाद इंडस्ट्री की कई और एक्ट्रेस ने आलोक नाथ पर शराब पीकर छेड़खानी करने की बात कही थी । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
alok nath me too ajay devgn de de pyar de de de pyar de trailer vinta nanda आलोक नाथ मीटू अजय देवगन दे दे प्यार दे विनता नंदा
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
Bollywood

तलाक की खबर सुन ऐसा था निक और प्रियंका का रिएक्शन, पहली बार दोस्तों ने किया ये खुलासा

2 अप्रैल 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

लाख कोशिशों के बाद भी हिट नहीं हो सकीं ये बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेसेज, एक ने शादी कर बसाया घर

2 अप्रैल 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
परीक्षा परिणाम

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
मलाइका अरोड़ा
Bollywood

साइकिल चलाती मलाइका ने दी फैंस को नसीहत, भड़के यूजर्स बोले- 'मुंबई में तो तुम गाड़ी में घूमती हो'

2 अप्रैल 2019

bollywood celebrities
Bollywood

मलाइका-अर्जुन ही नहीं इन 5 कपल्स की मोहब्बत के चर्चे भी जोरों पर, कभी भी कर सकते हैं शादी

2 अप्रैल 2019

क्या कामकाज में आ रही हैं अड़चनें? नवरात्रि पूजा कर पाएं समाधान
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कामकाज में आ रही हैं अड़चनें? नवरात्रि पूजा कर पाएं समाधान
transgender mass marriage
Bollywood

फिल्म में 15 किन्नरों की शादी ने डायरेक्टर को पिटवाया, पहुंचाया थाने, 50-50 हजार लेकर माने

2 अप्रैल 2019

boney kapoor
Bollywood

बोनी कपूर और उर्वशी रौतेला के इस वीडियो पर सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, हीरोइन ने भी लगाई लताड़

2 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

shah rukh khan, aryan khan
Bollywood

जाह्नवी-सारा के बाद शाहरुख के बेटे का बॉलीवुड डेब्यू, करण जौहर की इस फिल्म से होंगे लॉन्च!

2 अप्रैल 2019

Amy Jackson and Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

शादी से पहले ही मां बनने वाली हैं अक्षय कुमार की ये हीरोइन, अब शेयर की प्रेग्नेंसी की नई तस्वीर

2 अप्रैल 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
परीक्षा परिणाम

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
विज्ञापन
ajay devgn
Bollywood

इन 2 हीरोइनों का दिल तोड़ने के बाद अजय देवगन ने काजोल संग लिए थे सात फेरे, देखें 20 साल पुरानी शादी की तस्वीरें

2 अप्रैल 2019

akshay kumar
Bollywood

अक्षय के सीने से खून निकलता देख सास डिंपल की हालत हो गई खराब, फिर संभाला पूरा मामला

2 अप्रैल 2019

क्या कामकाज में आ रही हैं अड़चनें? नवरात्रि पूजा कर पाएं समाधान
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कामकाज में आ रही हैं अड़चनें? नवरात्रि पूजा कर पाएं समाधान
रूही सिंह
Bollywood

टीवी एक्ट्रेस ने नशे में जमकर काटा बवाल, पुलिसवालों के साथ मारपीट करने पर एफआईआर

2 अप्रैल 2019

alia bahtt
Bollywood

क्या रणबीर-आलिया ने गुपचुप तरीके से कर ली है सगाई, इस रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा

2 अप्रैल 2019

rishi kapoor and ranbir kapoor
Bollywood

खराब तबीयत के बीच ऋषि कपूर को न्यूयॉर्क में सताने लगा है ये डर, बताते हुए इमोशनल हुए रणबीर

2 अप्रैल 2019

अजय देवगन
Bollywood

इन 5 फिल्मों को रिजेक्ट कर बेहद पछताए अजय देवगन, बाद में हुई थीं ब्लॉकबस्टर

2 अप्रैल 2019

pankaj tripathi
Bollywood

राजनीति में उतर सकते हैं 'कालीन भैया', पार्टी ज्वाइन करने के सवाल पर दिया ये जवाब

2 अप्रैल 2019

priyanka chopra
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा और निक जोनास के तलाक पर परिवार की ओर से आया पहला बयान, बताई इस खबर की सच्चाई

1 अप्रैल 2019

Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor
Bollywood

अर्जुन और मलाइका की शादी 19 अप्रैल को हो ही नहीं सकती, वजह भी जान लें

2 अप्रैल 2019

अजय-काजोल
Bollywood

कुछ ऐसा है अजय देवगन का अपनी पत्नी से रिश्ता, शो में कहा था- 'काजोल बोलती है लेकिन मैं सुनता नहीं'

2 अप्रैल 2019

kapil sharma
Bollywood

कपिल शर्मा ने पत्नी गिन्नी के साथ मनाया बर्थडे का जश्न, मीका के गानों पर मां के साथ जमकर थिरके

2 अप्रैल 2019

Anushka, Kapil, Ajay
Bollywood

अजय देवगन-कपिल शर्मा के जन्मदिन और अनुष्का शर्मा की प्रेगनेंसी सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

2 अप्रैल 2019

लक्ष्मी अग्रवाल
Bollywood

दीपिका से पहले तेजाब पीड़िता लक्ष्मी जब 'छम छम' नाचीं तो श्रद्धा कपूर ने भी शेयर किया वीडियो

2 अप्रैल 2019

akshay kumar, nitara
Bollywood

अक्षय के नक्शेकदम पर चली 6 साल की बेटी नितारा, VIDEO देख ट्विंकल का ये था रिएक्शन

2 अप्रैल 2019

alok nath
alok nath
alok nath and ashita dhawan
alok nath and ashita dhawan
ajay devgn
ajay devgn
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn
अजय देवगन
अजय देवगन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.