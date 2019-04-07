शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   allu arjun birthday special super hit hero from south film industry

प्रभास से भी ज्यादा पॉपुलर है साउथ का ये हीरो, लगातार हिट देने वाले इस एक्टर की फीस भी जान लें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 07 Apr 2019 06:33 PM IST
allu arjun
1 of 7
allu arjun
साउथ फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में शायद ही ऐसा कोई एक्टर होगा जो पॉपुलैरिटी और कमाई के मामले में बॉलीवुड कलाकारों से पीछे होगा। इस इंडस्ट्री में एक से बढ़कर एक सुपरस्टार हैं जिनकी फैन फॉलोइंग बॉलीवुड स्टार्स से किसी भी मायने में कम नहीं है। ऐसे ही एक एक्टर हैं अल्लू अर्जुन।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
allu arjun allu arjun birthday अल्लू अर्जुन अल्लू अर्जुन बर्थडे arya
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

manik irani
Bollywood

'बिल्ला' बनकर इस एक्टर ने बालीवुड में फैलाई थी दहशत, इस वजह से हुई दर्दनाक मौत

7 अप्रैल 2019

Koena Mitra
Bollywood

राहुल गांधी पर इस एक्ट्रेस के ट्वीट से भड़के लोग, रैली के झंडे को बताया पाकिस्तान का

7 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
प्रेम रतन धन पायो
Bollywood

फिल्म के बजट से भी ज्यादा महंगा था इस गाने को फिल्माना, इन 5 गानों में बहाया गया पानी की तरह पैसा

7 अप्रैल 2019

jeetendra
Bollywood

जितेंद्र ने पत्नी संग किया डांस, बेटी एकता कपूर ने वीडियो शेयर कर कहा- 'मेरी उम्र आपको लग जाए'

7 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
alia bhatt
Bollywood

रणबीर के प्यार में ऐसी दीवानी हुईं आलिया भट्ट, पूरे ब्रह्मांड को बताना चाहती हैं ये सच्चाई

7 अप्रैल 2019

डेजी एडगर जोन्स
Bollywood

300 करोड़ के बजट से बन रही RRR से अलग हुईं डेजी एडगर जोन्स, पोस्ट लिखकर किया खुलासा

7 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

Varun Dhawan Natasha Dalal
Bollywood

फैन ने वरुण धवन को खुलेआम दी धमकी, बोलीं- 'तुम्हारी गर्लफ्रेंड को मार दूंगी'

7 अप्रैल 2019

Ram Gopal Varma
Bollywood

इन 5 फिल्मों ने बंद करा दी रामगोपाल वर्मा की सुपरहिट फैक्ट्री

7 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
विज्ञापन
अल्लू अर्जुन, स्नेहा
Bollywood

बेहद लग्जरी है साउथ के इस सुपरस्टार की जिंदगी, पहली नजर में ही स्नेहा को दे बैठे थे दिल

7 अप्रैल 2019

मलाइका अरोड़ा
Bollywood

मलाइका ने पहनी परदे जैसी ड्रेस तो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हुईं ट्रोल, एक शख्स ने पूछा- 'यही मिला था आंटी'

7 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
Jeetendra, Hema Malini
Bollywood

जितेंद्र और हेमा मालिनी की होने वाली थी शादी, लेकिन उस एक दिन में बदल गया सब कुछ

7 अप्रैल 2019

जावेद अख्तर
Bollywood

जावेद अख्तर ने लिखा है कांग्रेस का कैंपेन सॉन्ग, 'अब होगा न्याय' से पार्टी करेगी प्रचार

7 अप्रैल 2019

salman khan
Bollywood

घरवालों की गैर मौजूदगी में गर्लफ्रेंड के घर रोमांस करने पहुंचे थे सलमान खान, पापा ने पकड़ लिया और फिर हुआ ये

7 अप्रैल 2019

Priyanka Chopra vacation in Miami
Bollywood

निक जोनस ने गोविंदा के गाने 'मेरी पैंट भी सेक्सी' पर किया डांस, प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने देखा तो नहीं रोक पाई

7 अप्रैल 2019

Anurag Kashyap, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen
Bollywood

अनुराग कश्यप, नसीरुद्दीन शाह सहित 600 से ज्यादा हस्तियों की अपील- 'भाजपा को न दें वोट'

6 अप्रैल 2019

John Abraham
Bollywood

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धीमी शुरुआत के बीच ऑनलाइन लीक हुई 'रॉ', जॉन अब्राहम को लग सकता है झटका

7 अप्रैल 2019

Urmila Matondkar
Bollywood

उर्मिला मातोंडकर ने हिंदू धर्म को बताया 'हिंसक', भाजपा नेता ने दर्ज कराई शिकायत

7 अप्रैल 2019

Disha Patani
Bollywood

टाइगर श्रॉफ के तूफानी डांस को फॉलो कर रहीं दिशा पाटनी, वीडियो को देख चुके 37 लाख लोग

7 अप्रैल 2019

Abhishek Bachchan with Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

आखिर अमिताभ बच्चन ने अभिषेक को क्यों बताया 'दोस्त', तस्वीरें शेयर कर बताई वजह

7 अप्रैल 2019

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Bollywood

10 साल बाद एक साथ ये दोनों एक्टर देंगे 'गुड न्यूज', एक दूसरे का हाथ पकड़े मड आइलैंड में हुए स्पॉट

7 अप्रैल 2019

preity zinta
Bollywood

प्रीति जिंटा को फ्लाइट में न बिठाने पर आई गो एयर की सफाई, खबर को बताया बेबुनियाद

7 अप्रैल 2019

Jeetendra,Urmila Matondkar
Bollywood

जितेंद्र के बर्थडे और उर्मिला मातोंडकर पर शिकायत दर्ज होने सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

7 अप्रैल 2019

allu arjun
allu arjun
allu arjun
allu arjun
allu arjun
allu arjun
allu arjun
allu arjun
allu arjun
allu arjun
अल्लू अर्जुन
अल्लू अर्जुन
allu arjun
allu arjun
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.