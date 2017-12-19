बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'ब्रह्मास्त्र' से पहले अचानक खास जगह पर पहुंची आलिया, एक रेप सीन में आईं थीं चर्चा में
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Alia Bhatt spotted in her childhood school as guest
{"_id":"5a38ffa84f1c1b4c528ba705","slug":"alia-bhatt-spotted-in-her-childhood-school-as-guest","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0939\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930' \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u0947\u092a \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 05:31 PM IST
नशे पर बने फिल्म
उड़ता पंजाब के रेप सीन से चर्चा में आईं और बॉलीवु़ड में अपनी एक्टिंग और अदाओं से सभी का दिल जीतने वाली आलिया भट्ट इन दिनों खास वजह से खबरों में हैं। उनको एक खास जगह पर देखा गया है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3797a94f1c1bee688c2774","slug":"two-actress-involve-in-sex-racket-hyderabad-police-revealed-the-name","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SEX \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0948\u0902\u0921\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u091a, 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930\u094b\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a3787234f1c1bce408bdc8c","slug":"police-bust-a-high-profile-prostitution-racket-two-actress-involve","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0906 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a376bb64f1c1b6a678c27c7","slug":"top-actress-of-bollywood-and-south-industry-who-were-involved-in-sex-racket","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u094b \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0908\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a38f4a44f1c1b502b8b5749","slug":"unknown-and-interesting-facts-and-all-you-wanted-to-know-about-real-indian-art-aiyaari","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 '\u0905\u092f\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
2:23
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a38fbb84f1c1b95188bab8c","slug":"sidharth-malhotra-and-manoj-bajpayee-aiyaary-trailer-out-watch-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0905\u092f\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940\u2019 \u0915\u0947 Trailer \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u092e\u0932\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u092e\u0928\u094b\u091c \u092c\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0947\u092f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0930 'ARMY' \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a38f0264f1c1b686a8baaba","slug":"the-brotherhood-got-trapped-in-the-censor-board","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u0908 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091f\u0915\u0940, BJP \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!